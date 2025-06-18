Making Sense brings strategic insight to the SIM Hartford Chapter

On June 4, technology executives gathered at the SIM Hartford chapter presided over by Fariba Marvasti to discuss how intelligent data practices, user-centered design, and concise problem definition can yield better business outcomes. This meeting was sponsored by Making Sense, a globally present software development firm, which provided key input on how businesses can optimize their digital strategies.

The session, a continuation of SIM National’s ongoing “Enclave” series, brought together leading IT executives to exchange challenges and solutions in a world that’s becoming increasingly digital by the day. As organizations from industries across the board seek more than software, they look to increase their valuation through technology. The session focused on the intersection of product design, problem-solving, and data-driven operations.

Making Sense, based in Palo Alto and with operations across the U.S. and Latin America, is a full-service technology company that helps mid-market organizations turn ideas into high-impact digital products. At Making Sense, they go beyond implementation. With 15+ years of experience in UX innovation, cloud-enabled development, and AI-driven solutions, they help mid-market organizations navigate complexity and move from vision to value with precision. Their embedded, consultative model ensures every initiative is aligned with business priorities, resourced with specialized talent, and built to scale impact. The company is committed to creating solutions that are not only technically proficient and scalable but also strategic and intuitive for the mid-market sector. From creating secure, maintainable platforms to integrating AI for smarter workflows, the company focuses on delivering business value through thoughtful, well-designed technology.

The chapter’s discussion centered around common challenges for the IT sector, such as mastering problem discovery. Making Sense discussed a common error in digital transformation: solving superficial problems without fully uncovering the root problem. The session encouraged cross-functional listening early in the project lifecycle and emphasized the value of uncovering deeper insights as a strategic edge.

A report by The Business Research Company points to a few ideas about the global digital transformation market. It’s estimated to be worth $2.12 trillion in 2025. The expansion is going at a rapid pace. With estimates implying a value of $4.42 trillion by 2029 at an estimated CAGR of 20.2%. There lies a challenge of approaching digital transformation cautiously and strategically when investments are made with such enormity. Moreover, big budgets do nothing if outcomes are not targeted correctly; real impact and relevance can be achieved only with lucid planning, competent leadership, and sound execution.

Sergio Marchetti, COO, has articulated this philosophy: “If you want your digital transformation to create real value, everyone—from developers to executives—needs to be on the same page. Every step should support the bigger business goals”. This statement underscores the company’s belief in tight alignment between technical execution and business outcomes.

That alignment was further explored when discussing design, user experience, and UI to drive business outcomes. These technology executives exchanged ideas on how UX and interface design can drive behavior, increase engagement, and contribute to measurable growth. The key message: design decisions should be validated against business metrics from the start. Marchetti has reinforced this point: “When you test your ideas quickly and with purpose, you learn what works before spending too much time or money.”

The executives emphasized that collecting data alone is not enough—organizations must embed action steps into their workflows. “You need systems that act on it,” said Mariana Bevilacqua, Head of Customer Success at Making Sense.

Adding depth to this discussion, Mariano Jurich, Product and Project Manager at Making Sense, has advocated for accessible, AI-powered insights that support strategic decision-making across teams. “AI enables a more democratized approach to data use,” Jurich told AI Business earlier this year. “Employees can interact with insights directly through user-friendly interfaces, enabling more strategic contributions across departments. This leads to greater transparency and operational cohesion so that businesses can make data-driven decisions that fuel growth”. He adds, “It’s not about what the product or service can do—it’s about what it can do for the users.”

Organizations need to allow adequate time to weigh problems carefully, to establish standards and practices for user experience, and then choose to act based on the insights thus gathered.

As such, digital transformation proceeds at a fast clip into the industries of healthcare, finance, and so forth, the Hartford SIM event reinforced one important message: that building a winning strategy will always be based on thoughtful design, intelligent data practices, and strategic alignment from the outset.

Image credit: Making Sense via LinkedIn.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.