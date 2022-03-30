World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab tells the World Government Summit, “History is truly at a turning point,” with economic instability, conflict between major global powers, and the coming fourth industrial revolution.

In a short address delivered virtually to the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Schwab said there will be systemic and structural changes, and that global supply chains, energy, and food systems will be deeply affected.

“History is truly at a turning point. We do not yet know the full extent and the systemic and structural changes which will happen” — Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit, March, 2022

“We do know that global energy systems, food systems, and supply chains will be deeply affected” — Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit, March, 2022

“The world has to overcome not only the damage done to our economies and our societies by COVID-19, it also has to confront the repercussions of a dangerous clash between major global powers,” said Schwab during the session, Our World Today: Why Governments Need to Act Now.

“History is truly at a turning point. We do not yet know the full extent and the systemic and structural changes which will happen.

“However, we do know that global energy systems, food systems, and supply chains will be deeply affected,” he added.

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole” — Klaus Schwab, Cyber Polygon 2020

Klaus Schwab at World Government Summit 2022

“If cyberthreats continue without mitigation, governments will continue to retaliate against perpetrators (actual or perceived), leading to open cyberwarfare, further disruption for societies and loss of trust in governments’ ability to act as digital stewards” — WEF Global Risks Report 2022

In his opening remarks to the Russian-based Cyber Polygon cybersecurity exercise in July, 2021, Schwab told the cyber pandemic preppers that a “lack of cybersecurity has become a clear and immediate danger to our society” as a result of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure such as energy and food systems.

On March 21, 2022 the White House issued a warning that “Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity” against America’s critical infrastructure “as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners.”

In a seemingly prophetic report published in January, the WEF Global Risks Report 2022 warned that retaliations to cyberthreats — whether actual or perceived — could lead to open cyberwarfare that would wreak havoc on society.

“If cyberthreats continue without mitigation, governments will continue to retaliate against perpetrators (actual or perceived), leading to open cyberwarfare, further disruption for societies and loss of trust in governments’ ability to act as digital stewards,” the WEF report reads.

Whether it’s war, a cyberattack, or all part of the great reset agenda, Schwab is certain that systemic and structural changes are coming to food, energy, and global supply chains.

Klaus Schwab

“With all the current issues on our agenda, we tend to forget that we are in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution” — Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit, March, 2022

Speaking to the audience in Dubai on Tuesday, Schwab thanked the UAE for hosting his “Great Narrative Meeting” back in November while praising the country for establishing a center for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

“With all the current issues on our agenda, we tend to forget that we are in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution, which accelerates global change in much more comprehensive and faster ways than the previous three revolutions,” said Schwab.

“I’m proud that the government of Dubai has ben so foresighted in establishing a center for the fourth industrial revolution in cooperation with the World Economic Forum,” he added.

Klaus Schwab at the World Government Summit https://t.co/GaFYp5IXH2 — James Lindsay, account with nearly 300k followers (@ConceptualJames) March 30, 2022

“In times of crisis, the role of governments is more important and more relevant than ever” — Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit, March, 2022

The objective of the center in Dubai, according to Schwab, is “to quickly recognize the potential of new technologies as well as develop the necessary ethical and political frameworks around those new technologies to ensure that those technologies are human-centered and society oriented.”

In his remarks, the unelected globalist praised the World Government Summit as a place for governments to “go beyond crisis management,” while adding, “In times of crisis, the role of governments is more important and more relevant than ever.”

Referencing the globalists’ everlasting, go-to crisis of choice — climate change — Schwab said that globally interconnected challenges required global, collaborative responses.

“We must be prepared to change ourselves at the micro level and to have enough selflessness to accept new policies (in the broadest possible sense of the word) at the macro level” — The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

Last November, Schwab was in Dubai to launch the ‘great narrative‘ as the sequel to his great reset agenda that he formally announced in June, 2020.

Weaving tech, society, the economy, geopolitics, and nature, the great narrative is a story that unelected globalists came up with to legitimize their technocratic makeover of society and the global economy while claiming to work for “the benefit of mankind.”

The sprint towards technocracy and subsequent social credit systems is accelerated by the fourth industrial revolution, and the finish line will be the “fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities,” as Schwab has said on numerous occasions — the 4IR doesn’t just change what we are doing, it changes who we are.

Hackable humans are on the horizon, if we’re not already there.