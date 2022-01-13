The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Global Risks Report echoes warnings of a looming cyber pandemic and an erosion of public trust and social cohesion, which serves the unelected globalists’ agenda for a great reset of social contracts and the global economy.

“The world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. We must build entirely new foundations for our economic and social systems” — Klaus Schwab, ‘Now is the Time for a Great Reset,’ 2020

For the WEF Global Risks Report 2022, the unelected globalists at the World Economic Forum focused on the same five categories included in the their Great Narrative for humankind initiative, which is an attempt to legitimize their technocratic great reset of society and the global economy.

The identical categories are:

Economy

Environment

Geopolitics

Society

Technology

“Social cohesion erosion is the risk that has worsened the most globally since the start of the COVID-19 crisis” — WEF Global Risks Report, 2022

All solutions in the unelected globalist mindset require public-private collaborations — a closer merger of corporation and state, which blurs the line between elected and unelected decision making over the future of humanity.

Concerning tech and society, the WEF and partners have long warned of a coming cyber pandemic that would wreak havoc over all of society, and the Global Risks Report highlights a growing digital dependency that will only intensify cyberthreats.

“A cyber attack with COVID-like characteristics would spread faster and farther than any biological virus” — World Economic Forum, 2021

Tuesday’s publication of the WEF Global Risks Report doubled-down on the cyber pandemic rhetoric in its section on “Shocks to Reflect Upon,” positing:

“What if an attack that is even more wide-ranging and costly than NotPetya—with the ability to self-propagate and even mutate to avoid preventative controls—created cascading lockups of systemically important businesses, bankrupting organizations, disrupting services and unwinding the digital transformation efforts made over the past years?” — WEF Global Risks Report, 2022

“If cyberthreats continue without mitigation, governments will continue to retaliate against perpetrators (actual or perceived), leading to open cyberwarfare, further disruption for societies and loss of trust in governments’ ability to act as digital stewards” — WEF Global Risks Report 2022

The “Shocks to Reflect Upon” mirror scenarios coming out of the WEF and partners’ annual cybersecurity training exercise dubbed Cyber Polygon, and the more recent “Collective Strength” simulated attack on the global financial system held by the Israeli government with 10 nations participating in December.

Cyber Polygon discussions revolve around the desire for everyone to have a digital identity, how to deal with ransomware, how to censor “misinformation,” and how to demonize cryptocurrencies in favor of fully-traceable Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins, which can be programmed and doled out with permissions on how they can be spent.

With cryptocurrencies being the preferred payment method of choice for cybercriminals engaged in ransomware, the Global Risks Report echoes the Cyber Polygon discussions on demonizing crypto.

“Cryptocurrencies have also allowed cybercriminals to collect payments with an only modest risk of detection or monetary clawback” — WEF Global Risks Report, 2022

According to the report, “‘Ransomware as a service’ allows even non-technical criminals to execute attacks, a trend that might intensify with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered malware.

“In fact, profit-seeking groups of cyber mercenaries stand ready to provide access to sophisticated cyber-intrusion tools to facilitate such attacks.

“Furthermore, cryptocurrencies have also allowed cybercriminals to collect payments with an only modest risk of detection or monetary clawback.”

Accelerating the vulnerability of the cyberthreat landscape are technologies emerging from the so-called fourth industrial revolution, which according to WEF Founder Klaus Schwab, will result in the fusion of our physical, biological, and digital identities.

“What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities” — Klaus Schwab

The fourth industrial revolution technologies mentioned in the Global Risks Report include:

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things-enabled Devices

Edge Computing

Blockchain

5G

The Global Risks Report highlights that, “While these capabilities afford tremendous opportunities for businesses and societies to use technology in ways that can dramatically improve efficiency, quality and productivity, these same capabilities also expose users to elevated and more pernicious forms of digital and cyber risk.”

“In the future, the interconnectedness and convergence of these digital tools will continue to increase as society embraces the next version of the internet built upon blockchain technology.”

This “next version of the internet built upon blockchain technology” is a reference to the coming metaverse, which according to the WEF, will create a situation in which the “distinction between being offline and online will be much harder to delineate.”

“The emergence of the metaverse could also expand the attack surface for malicious actors by creating more entry points for malware and data breaches” — WEF Global Risks Report, 2022

According to the Global Risks Report, “The emergence of the metaverse could also expand the attack surface for malicious actors by creating more entry points for malware and data breaches.

“As the value of digital commerce in the metaverse grows in scope and scale—by some estimates projected to be over $800 billion by 2024–these types of attacks will grow in frequency and aggression.”

“Users will be required to navigate security vulnerabilities inherent in both increased dependency on and growing fragmentation in these types of complex technologies often characterized by decentralization and lack of structured guardrails or sophisticated onboarding infrastructure” — WEF Global Risks Report, 2022

With the metaverse expanding the “attack surface for malicious actors,” users in the metaverse, “will be required to navigate security vulnerabilities inherent in both increased dependency on and growing fragmentation in these types of complex technologies often characterized by decentralization and lack of structured guardrails or sophisticated onboarding infrastructure.”

What could this “sophisticated onboarding infrastructure” look like? Digital identity in the guise of your virtual avatar.

According to Forbes, “In the Metaverse, you’re going to create and become a digital version of yourself that can move around and do things, which brings digital identity to the forefront.”

Keeping in mind that the end goal of the fourth industrial revolution is to blend your biological, physical, and digital identities, your passport to the metaverse will be your avatar — your digital identity.

According to a WEF report from 2018, “Our identity is, literally, who we are, and as the digital technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution advance, our identity is increasingly digital.

“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.”

“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us” — WEF, 2018

Many concerned citizens see the end goal of vaccines passports being the introduction of digital identity schemes aimed at fueling authoritarian social credit systems.

The metaverse, like vaccine passports, is yet another entry point to introduce widespread digital identity schemes.

However, the only mention of digital identity in the 2022 Global Risks Report states, “Obligatory digital identity markers could introduce new risks for citizens, particularly evident in the growing risk that deepfakes could compromise biometric authentication.”

When it comes to authoritarian digital identity schemes, the unelected globalists at the WEF are more concerned with deepfakes and identity theft than they are about creating a two-tier society where freedom comes with a subscription model.

“The growth of deepfakes and ‘disinformation-for-hire’ is likely to deepen mistrust between societies, business and government” — WEF Global Risks Report 2022

Deepfakes, according to the Global Risks Report, threaten geopolitical relationships and erode trust between governments and those they are supposed to represent.

According to the WEF, “The growth of deepfakes and ‘disinformation-for-hire’ is likely to deepen mistrust between societies, business and government.

“For example, deepfakes could be used to sway elections or political outcomes.

“There is also a booming market for services designed to manipulate public opinion in favor of clients, public or private, or to damage rivals.”

The report goes on to highlight how public opinion and a lack of trust in government is eroding social cohesion, which furthers the globalist self-fulfilling argument that society needs a great reset under private-public partnerships.

“Everyone hopes that in 2022 the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crises that accompanied it, will finally begin to recede, but major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion. To address them, leaders will need to adopt new models, look long term, renew cooperation and act systemically” — Klaus Schwab, Davos Agenda 2022

According to the report, “Government at all levels faces mounting responsibilities and many are struggling to uphold their end of the digital social contract: securing critical infrastructure; addressing threats to ‘epistemic security’ from disinformation; protecting the integrity of civic processes and public services; legislating against cybercrime; training and educating populaces around cyber literacy; regulating digital service providers; and ensuring the availability of resources, such as rare-earth minerals, for the digital economy.

“The necessary oversight could lead to overreach as governments move to shut down systems, erect higher digital barriers or embark on digital colonization (by monopolizing digital systems) for geopolitical ends.

“While such actions might carry the ostensible goal of reducing attacks and disruption, these policies could quickly become a vehicle for oppression.

“Already suffering from a loss in public trust as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, governments may face further societal anger if they are unable to both keep up with the shifting threat landscape and responsibly manage these challenges.”

“Digital inequality is seen as an imminent threat to the world as 3 billion people remain offline” — WEF Global Risks Report, 2022

As more people and devices become interconnected, the more vulnerable they are to cyberattacks.

At the same time, more connectivity means more people have more access to more information than ever before.

The unelected globalists seek to bring order out of chaos, and they cannot have chaos in their digital ecosystems.

Therefore, any information that goes contrary to their great narrative must be considered “disinformation” and silenced.

Any cyberthreat must be treated as an affront to the global, digital surveillance control apparatus and be immediately stamped out.

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole” — Klaus Schwab, 2020

If and when the current COVID control narrative loses all credibility, the unelected globalists and their corporate media can fall back on their default crisis of choice — climate change — which may be used to justify climate lockdowns, carbon taxes, CBDC-powered UBI, ESG scores, and other restrictions on private citizens and businesses.

If the climate crisis narrative were to fail in creating the change the elites wished to see in the world, then a cyber pandemic would surely create yet another opportunity to bring order out of chaos.

No matter the “crisis,” the unelected globalist solutions are always the same — the merger of corporation and state, digital identity for all, and a digital surveillance system to monitor, manipulate, and control all citizen behavior for the greater good.

As the WEF Global Risks Report 2019 states, “Authoritarianism is easier in a world of total visibility and traceability.”