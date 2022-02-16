Cyber pandemic preppers: Cyber Polygon 2022 to focus on ‘digital resilience in the cloud age’

The World Economic Forum (WEF), Interpol, and BI.ZONE are teaming up again on July 8 for Cyber Polygon 2022 under the theme “digital resilience in the cloud age.”

“Security risks are growing, with cybercriminals actively exploiting vulnerabilities in new cloud environments” — Cyber Polygon 2022 Concept

Ever prepping for a cyber pandemic that would wreak havoc over all of society, this year’s installment of the Cyber Polygon cybersecurity training exercise will focus on sectors engaging with cloud services, such as:

Finance

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

Commodities

Public Organizations

And more

“What if a company’s operations are suspended over a cyberattack?” the Cyber Polygon 2022 concept page asks.

“Leaked sensitive data, disruptions in supplies, huge financial losses, reputational damage, or a total collapse—these have been the results of attacks in recent years.

“Therefore, a stable long-term development of any organization is directly dependent on the sustainability of its processes and resilience to cybersecurity incidents.”

“Leaked sensitive data, disruptions in supplies, huge financial losses, reputational damage, or a total collapse—these have been the results of attacks in recent years” — Cyber Polygon 2022 Concept

“A stable long-term development of any organization is directly dependent on the sustainability of its processes and resilience to cybersecurity incidents” — Cyber Polygon 2022 Concept

The Cyber Polygon 2022 format will remain the same as it has in previous installments with two overlapping tracks:

A cybersecurity training exercise conducted in real-time

Commentary, interviews, and panel discussions with industry experts

“The training will be based on the current trend of blurring perimeters and an active transition to the cloud” while “leading industry specialists will speak about cybersecurity trends, effective methods of preventing threats, and new defensive technologies.”

“A lack of cybersecurity has become a clear and immediate danger to our society worldwide” — Klaus Schwab, Cyber Polygon 2021

“We need vaccines to immunize ourselves. The same is true for cyberattacks” — Klaus Schwab, Cyber Polygon 2021

Cyber Polygon 2021 simulated “a targeted supply chain attack on a corporate ecosystem in real time.”

In his opening remarks at Cyber Polygon 2021, WEF Founder Klaus Schwab warned, “A lack of cybersecurity has become a clear and immediate danger to our society worldwide.”

The unelected globalist went on to explain in July, 2021, “We need vaccines to immunize ourselves. The same is true for cyberattacks.

“Here, too, we have to move from simple protection to immunization. We need to build IT infrastructures that have digital antibodies built-in inherently to protect themselves.”

Discussions coming out of Cyber Polygon 2021 concluded with a desire to immunize the internet, demonize cryptocurrencies, and prop-up centralized systems of governance through a closer merger of corporations and states (public-private partnerships).

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole” — Klaus Schwab, Cyber Polygon 2020

“The COVID-19 crisis would be seen […] as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack” — Klaus Schwab, Cyber Polygon 2020

A year prior, at Cyber Polygon 2020, Schwab had warned of a coming cyber pandemic that would shock society to its core.

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole,” said Schwab.

“The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack,” he added.

Cyber Polygon 2020 operated under the theme: “digital pandemic: how to prevent a crisis and to reinforce cybersecurity on all levels.”

“A cyber attack with COVID-like characteristics would spread faster and farther than any biological virus” — World Economic Forum, 2021

According to the WEF, COVID-19 was known as an anticipated risk, and so is its digital equivalent.

What’s more, “A cyber attack with COVID-like characteristics would spread faster and farther than any biological virus. Its reproductive rate would be around 10 times greater than what we’ve experienced with the coronavirus.”

A few months before the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the WEF, along with the Johns Hopkins and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, held a fake pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019 called Event 201, which specifically simulated a coronavirus pandemic to gauge global preparedness.

Many scenarios coming out of Event 201 became reality in 2020 and beyond including government lockdowns, social media censorship, global economic crashes, and societal upheaval — all ingredients being necessary to usher in a great reset.

All solutions in the unelected globalist playbook call for public-private partnerships — a closer merger of corporation and state.

“Finance and retail, healthcare and transportation, commodity companies, and public organizations—all need to maintain the pace of transformation to keep up with the wheel of progress” — Cyber Polygon 2022 Concept

According to the Cyber Polygon 2022 concept page, “Security risks are growing, with cybercriminals actively exploiting vulnerabilities in new cloud environments.”

“The key to staying competitive is the ability to remain agile in the face of digital changes.

“Finance and retail, healthcare and transportation, commodity companies, and public organizations—all need to maintain the pace of transformation to keep up with the wheel of progress.”