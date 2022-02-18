Stepping into the metaverse: A look at NFTs and all things blockchain in our digital future (Podcast episode)

If you have heard of the term Non-Fungible Token (NFT) or the metaverse and wondered what these things are, then you are in the right place. Because in today’s episode we will be breaking down NFTs and the metaverse, and how they both stand to impact our future.

To do this, we are joined by Yan Ketelers, CMO of Venly, a blockchain technology provider creating tools and products to help companies benefit from blockchain technology.

Listen to this podcast on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, Listen Notes, PodBean, and Radio Public.

In this episode, we discuss what NFTs are, alongside how they are created, sold, and stored.

We also discuss what the Metaverse is, and how Ketelers foresees the Metaverse impacting NFTs.

Ketelers also shares some of his favorite NFT projects, such as the story of a group of friends who raised $10.4 million in 48 hours selling NFTs to buy a golf course and create their own golf club.

From business meetings to playing games with friends, Ketelers highlights the many versions of the metaverse that exist. And you will also discover if the metaverse is unlimited or has a finite amount of space and land.

He also explains why we shouldn’t confuse the metaverse with virtual reality. And we also explore digital avatars that age over time (just like everything in the real world).

Additionally, we discuss Ethermon, a decentralized world of ether monsters, and the work Venly has done working closely with the company.

And finally, we discuss Venly’s security system, which the company is so proud of, it openly invites ethical hackers to test it out.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company