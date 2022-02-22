CloudBlue launches new solution to streamline IaaS practices for MSPs

In a move to further the cloud capabilities of IT managed service providers (MSPs), CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company and a member of the Ingram Micro family of businesses, announced today the launch of CloudBlue PSA IaaS 360.

The new product is a “complete automated management solution” which empowers MSPs to streamline their multi-cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) practices, according to a company release.

CloudBlue PSA IaaS 360 is a set of unique IaaS management tools which is fully integrated into CloudBlue PSA, a comprehensive professional services automation (PSA) solution which came together after Ingram Micro Cloud acquired Harmony PSA in 2021.

The solution helps remove the manual tasks associated with sharing information between the systems of leading cloud hyperscalers, MSPs and their end-customers, simplifying and automating MSPs’ connectivity to leading IaaS tools. A cloud hyperscaler refers to the largest cloud infrastructure businesses, such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure.

The IaaS market is tipped to reach a $201.83 billion valuation by 2027, according to researchers, and the pandemic-forced remote work revolution has spurred the industry’s growth.

“Hyperscale providers are continuing to build distributed cloud and edge solutions that extend the public cloud’s reach into private and on-premise locations, addressing the needs of organizations relating to data sovereignty, workload portability and network latency,” said Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner, in a recent industry report.

As IT managed services increasingly move toward the cloud, MSPs will need more digital tools to help them scale their businesses. Part of this comes in the form of automation. CloudBlue PSA is purpose-built to help MSPs automate professional services such as billing, CRM, ticketing and more, giving them a holistic view of their entire managed services practice.

With IaaS 360, CloudBlue PSA has focused in on the future of managing IaaS practices.

According to the company, unlike unstructured, manual or ‘homebuilt’ processes, CloudBlue PSA IaaS 360 allows MSPs to automate and manage all facets of their IaaS practices including leads and opportunities, service catalog, billing management, multi-cloud orchestration, operational management including cost optimization, security and well-architected reviews, and vendor competency requirements — freeing up time to help MSPs focus on servicing clients and growing their IaaS practices.

MSPs managing IaaS practices currently must juggle multiple logins to the various websites and tools that help them manage their IaaS business. This can be a time suck due to the fragmented nature of the workflow. MSPs can be losing out on missed opportunities and un-optimized revenue streams when their focus is drawn toward tasks that can be easily automated.

To solve this, CloudBlue PSA IaaS 360 allows MSPs to consolidate an overview of their tools and services and view their cloud operations into a ‘single pane of glass’ view.

“CloudBlue PSA IaaS 360 takes building an IaaS business to the next level,” said Raj Marar, vice president and chief technology officer Cloud Channel Platform, at CloudBlue. “By offering consolidated access to operational tools and resources, partners can manage their IaaS assets in the cloud from the vantage of a single viewpoint. With this level of multi-cloud orchestration achieved, partners can view their entire multi-cloud infrastructure, drive enablement of employees to accelerate vendor competency and unlock more profit!”

