Horasis USA Meeting to Help Answer Questions on America’s Role in a Post-Pandemic World

Foreign affairs are top of mind as global news wades through headlines on topics that many hoped we wouldn’t see again. The global community is once again required to come together through this difficult time, and many of us are looking for a bit of honest guidance on a human level—no political strings attached.

When it all comes down to it, right now, no matter where we come from or live, understanding the international framework of operations would help to ease all of our minds.

Horasis USA Meeting 2022, to be held this Friday, March 4th, is a conference designed to help America navigate through a post COVID-19 world. It’s also aimed to help the average US or global citizen understand the ins and outs of their home country’s relations—internally and externally.

Let’s take a look at how the Horasis USA Meeting will help the global community come together through diplomacy, helping to spread knowledge rather than fear.

Big Questions

What is the USA’s stance on the current threat in the Ukraine, and to what extent will the nation stand up to Russia?

How will the USA’s foreign relations change towards Europe and across the Asia-Pacific region, especially with China?

While the USA previously has welcomed immigrants, like many developed nations, it is reconsidering its position? And with it, how will it keep attracting forward-thinking and technically capable people?

These are some of the important questions that American citizens have, and exactly why Founder and Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter has decided to hold a forum on the US.

Following the success of the 2021 Horasis USA Meeting, this annual conference is geared at helping provide insight to citizens and soon-to-be leaders as the world changes. Not only working to answer pressing questions, the meeting is also designed to provide a platform where people can tune in to those who are leading government and industries as our world landscape evolves.

This Friday, Horasis will convene a digitally-mediated meeting focused on the future of the USA, and how the country’s decisions will influence the rest of the globe.

Given the imminence of the midterm elections in the US, the conference will ask how its governance base might shift, and by proxy, how these changes might impact relationships both internally and abroad.



Horasis has quickly become one of the most important forums to encourage dialogue between world leaders—making a way for positive investments and growth in governance and everything that trickles down from it.

Hosting multiple summits every year throughout the world with the aim to find sustainable solutions across industries and nations, some of the co-chairs for this upcoming conference include:

Zoë Baird, President, Markle Foundation, USA

Steve Case, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Revolution, USA

Lisa Edwards, President and Chief Operating Officer, Diligent Corporation, USA

Augie K Fabela II, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, FastForward.ai, USA

Andreas Fibig, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), USA

Michael Froman, Vice Chairman, Mastercard, USA

Hank McKinnell, Member of the Board, Moody's, USA

Barbara Prey, Artist and Member, National Council on the Arts, USA

Michael Shvo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SHVO, USA

Patrick Soon-Shiong, Executive Chairman, Nantworks, USA

Tom Steyer, Founder, NextGen America, USA

Deborah L. Wince-Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Council on Competitiveness, USA

Jane Wurwand, Founder, Dermalogica, USA

Registration for the event this Friday, March 4th, 2022 is still open. So if you are a world-concerned citizen with big questions, don’t hesitate to tune in for big answers at the Horasis USA Meeting.