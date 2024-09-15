Horasis India Meeting 2024: Here’s a look at 10 key speakers this week in Athens

The theme of the 2024 Horasis India Meeting is cooperation, impact investing, and sustainable growth – and the challenges needing help from leadership keep mounting up.

Today and tomorrow over 250 speakers from a mix of countries, as well as many Ministers are due to attend Horasis India Meeting.

The business and political leaders travel to Athens, the capital and largest city of Greece.

As with every previous meeting, the most pressing issues facing the world today will be up for discussion as the invited speakers grapple to find potential solutions.

Below are 10 of the key speakers in Athens speaking at the international event.

Confederation of Indian Industry Director General Chandrajit Banerjee

Chandrajit Banerjee is the Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry and member of a number of government advisory bodies at national and international levels.

Hellenic – Indian Chamber of Commerce and Economy President Angelos Tsavdaris

Angelos Tsavdari is the President of the Hellenic – Indian Chamber of Commerce and Economy, which was earlier recognized by the Ministry of Commerce and approved by the Ministry of National Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under Presidential decree.

India’s Ambassador to Japan (fmr) Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa

Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1979. She was the first Indian woman to be appointed Ambassador to the Gulf State of Qatar and later Japan. She has also been India’s Ambassador to Sweden, Latvia and Republic of Marshall Islands.

Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa

Member of the Hellenic Parliament Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou

Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou is a politician regarding environmental matters, a specialized attorney in International, Environmental and Sustainable Development Law, and the recipient of the Green Star Award awarded by UNEP, OCHA and Green Cross International for her leadership in prevention, preparedness and response to environmental emergencies.

AIMA President Nikhil Sawhney

Nikhil Sawhney, in addition to being President at AIMA, is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Turbine Limited and a Director with Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited. He has worked in the fields of investment banking and consumer goods in the UK and the USA before joining Triveni Engineering in 1999.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan

Ashishkumar Chauhan is an Indian business executive and administrator who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange of India. A graduate from IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta, Ashish was a founding member of NSE.

Ashishkumar Chauhan

Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (fmr) Anil Wadhwa

Anil Wadha is an Indian civil servant who belongs to the Indian Foreign Service cadre. He has served as the Indian Ambassador to Italy, Poland, Oman and Thailand. He is currently a Senior Fellow and Cluster Leader at the Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi.

TCS President of Growth Markets Girish Ramachandran

Girish Ramachandran is President, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Asia Pacific (APAC). In this role, he is responsible for strategy, growth and business operations in Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN, Greater China and Korea. Under his leadership, TCS APAC has consistently contributed to TCS’s industry-leading growth.

Athena School of Management Director Aditya Singh

Aditya is the Director of Athena School of Management in Mumbai – India where he also teaches Leadership & Differential Thinking. He is a Global Visiting Professor & Speaker with an interest in Globalization, Entrepreneurship, Impact Leadership, Digital Transformation & Future of Work. Aditya is an Advisor the University of Chicago’s ESG Centre & is an India Advisory Board Member of the Business Graduates Association (part of the Association of MBAs).

Business Standard’s Pranjal Sharma

Pranjal Sharma is an economic analyst, advisor and author who focuses on technology, globalisation and media. He serves on boards of enterprises and non-profit entities which are leveraging emerging technologies for sustainable, equitable growth. Pranjal leads public discourse at global and national platforms including St Gallen Symposium, Horasis Global Meeting and AIMA.

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company