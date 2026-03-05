Digital ID, programmable money pave way for ‘dystopian hellhole, horrific totalitarian regimes’: ESN at European Parliament

Digital ID, programmable money like Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and AI are paving the way for a “dystopian hellhole” run by a “horrific totalitarian regime” seeking to build digital gulags, 15-minute ghettos, and the tokenization of everything in nature, according to a Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) group MEP outreach event in the European Parliament.

Gathered at the European Parliament today was a panel of politicians, medical specialists, lawyers, academics, and activists who all warned about a coming dystopia powered by digital ID, programmable currencies, and artificial intelligence.

MEP Christine Anderson opened the panel with a stroll down memory lane into the justifications for COVID lockdowns and vaccine passports.

“Do you remember the COVID certificate?” she asked rhetorically.

“That was supposedly for our health — they were concerned about our health. Well, let me tell you they weren’t. They were not.”

“They were getting people used to having to show something wherever they went. Whether it be a supermarket, or a shoe store, or riding on a bus, or even getting into a movie theater, that’s what they were implementing.”

“They were getting you used to showing some form of a certificate […] If you didn’t have a digital green certificate, guess what? You were no longer included in going after just regular activities” Christine Anderson, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

Taking the stage next was professor of banking and economics at the University of Winchester Richard Werner, who sounded the alarm on digital ID-linked CBDCs and how they could be programmed for any given reason.

“What is the programmability?” he asked rhetorically.

“Well, as the infrastructure’s being created, it could be anything. It could be climate change, carbon footprint […] but it can be other principles, ‘Do you support the war? Are you on the right side with your opinion on whatever currently is the country we’re making war on?‘”

“What is programmability? It could be anything. It could be you’re stepping outside a 15-minute city, and so your money perhaps shouldn’t work” Richard Werner, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

Werner also spoke about how the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and other powerful players wanted to tokenize all assets.

“What are these other assets? It turns out we already have national organizations that are currently compiling asset registers. And you think, ‘OK, that’s financial assets perhaps, and land’ — well, you can add quite a lot.”

He then took a quote from a story about the World Economic Forum (WEF) that The Sociable broke in June 2024 that is subtitled, “Unelected globalists want to put a price on everything in nature, from the water we drink to the air we breathe.”

“They want to add everything natural assets,” said Werner, adding, “the air we breathe, the water we drink — the oceans, everything.”

With Digital ID, they are able to control access to nature and charge for it, he explained.

“As we hear from World Economic Forum agenda contributor Lindsay Hooper at the Sustainability Institute in Cambridge, ‘We need to bring nature onto the balance sheet, allocate a value to it, and bring it into the accounting and financial mechanism.'”

“We can’t do business on a dead planet. If we’re going to protect natural systems, one of the solutions is to bring nature onto the balance sheet” Lindsay Hooper, WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions, 2024

Apart from calling out central banks for creating massive inflation by printing exorbitant amounts of money in 2021, Werner went so far as to say that “central planners imposed a fake pandemic,” so people like Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, and other investors would make a fortune.

“The central planners imposed a fake pandemic. You know that story. And we know that people like Jeffrey Epstein — it’s now public record — were involved as early as 2017 in setting up this scheme of this great pandemic for some investors to make a fortune, such as Bill Gates. Then we can also make money injecting people with stuff and solve the problem as Epstein and Bill Gates discussed — a matter of public record — of ‘how to get rid of the poor people,’ and of course it was used at the same time to push digital ID” Richard Werner, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

“Just think of Justin Trudeau’s ending the peaceful demonstrations by truckers in Ottawa. Their bank accounts were frozen. Their ability to buy food is how they gut them […] Interestingly, no such financial controls had been used previously to stop criminals, but of course peaceful demonstrating citizens — that seems when central planners get pretty creative about how to stop people” Richard Werner, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

Werner concluded by saying that decentralization was key to everything and that everyone should oppose digital ID, CBDC, digital asset registers, and the tokenization of nature

“We have to stop the further spread of digital ID and the introduction of CBDCs […] We are sovereign individuals; we don’t need to prove our identity. If somebody wants to check identity, well that’s their problem” Richard Werner, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

Speaking next on the panel was Reggie Littlejohn, president at Anti-Globalist International and Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, and co-founder of the Sovereignty Coalition.

Right off the bat, Littlejohn warned that mandatory digital ID would lead to the creation of a digital gulag while opening the door for a Chinese-style social credit system.

“Humanity stands at a crossroads. If international, interoperable digital IDs become mandatory, humanity will become trapped in a digital gulag” Reggie Littlejohn, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

“If we are expressing opinions that are deemed misinformation, disinformation, or hate speech by whomever is in power, we can be silenced on social media, and indeed we can be cutoff from our credit cards and our bank accounts as what happened with the Canadian truckers” Reggie Littlejohn, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

“Nothing will chill free speech more quickly than having social media posts tracked through artificial intelligence and mandatory digital IDs,” said Littlejohn.

She then listed four aspects to the coming digital control grid:

Digital ID

Programmable Digital Currencies

Artificial Intelligence

Physical Infrastructure (eg AI data centers)

Littlejohn went on to evidence some of the many ways in which digital ID could be implemented, along with their pretexts.

“These digital IDs can be used to establish an infrastructure that could lead to a Chinese-style social credit system. The pretexts can be to stop illegal immigration, or to stop election fraud, or to protect children, but whatever the pretext, the result is the same — building a control grid” Reggie Littlejohn, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

“This shows the true intent of digital IDs, and when combined with Central Bank Digital Currencies, the control grid is complete because they can control you through every aspect of your lives. We’re talking about programmable money” Reggie Littlejohn, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

“These digital IDs are the enforcement mechanism for 15-minute cities and smart cities […] or 15-minute ghettos as MEP Christine Anderson likes to say” Reggie Littlejohn, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

To cap it all off, Littlejohn said that all dissent would be crushed if and when the digital gulag were to be put in place.

“Once this digital gulag is in place, there will be no dissent because as soon as you voice a dissenting opinion, you’ll be shut down, canceled, and paralyzed by being cut off from your money” Reggie Littlejohn, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

Moving on, we get to another speaker on the panel, Dutch attorney Meike Terhorst, who delved into the legal aspects of digital ID.

Terhorst had “three tips” concerning the legality of digital identity systems in Europe:

The European Union doesn’t have the legal power to impose digital ID because the EU isn’t a state or a country and member states can refuse to implement it

Digital ID isn’t issued by the EU or governments, but rather by a cartel of banks and big tech companies, so if you download a digital ID, you do so at your own risk because it exceeds the legal and political system

Digital ID is implemented using censorship and propaganda using the corporate media

“Digital ID will become a digital twin of you. The European Union does not have the legal power to impose this ID system because the EU is not a state or a country” Meike Terhorst, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

Terhorst would go on to call out members of the so-called “cartel of banks and big tech companies” as being organizations like ID2020, and the groups behind it like the Rockefeller Foundation, Microsoft, Accenture, and others.

She went as far as to say that ID2020 was “chipping babies” with “proof of vaccination chips” in Bangladesh and Kenya; however, this author can’t confirm that claim.

In April 2021, ID2020 former head of advocacy and communications Ethan Veneklasen announced on LinkedIn, “The Government of Bangladesh; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and ID2020 are collaborating to implement a digital health ID program aimed at giving infants and children a persistent and portable biometrically-linked digital identity at the time of their first routine immunization.”

So, biometrically-linked digital identity for proof of vaccination, yes, but there was nothing in the announcement about chips.

Nevertheless, Terhorst said that in her opinion, ID2020’s operations in Kenya and Bangladesh were “an absolute crime against humanity.”

“Who builds the digital ID in the system? This was done by a group called ID2020. Who are involved with ID2020? This is the Rockefeller Foundation, Microsoft, Accenture, and so on […] ID2020 has been chipping babies in Bangladesh and also in Kenya with a proof of vaccination chip. I consider this an absolute crime against humanity” Meike Terhorst, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

"Absolute crime against Humanity! ID2020 has been chipping babies in Bangladesh & Kenya w/ proof of vaccination"

Following the presentations given by panelists, the floor was then opened to other invited guests who were given five minutes to speak.

One of those guests was former British MP Andrew Bridgen, who spoke about the UK’s brief attempt to force digital ID for workers in the UK through the “BRIT Card,” which he slyly referred to as the, “Biometric Registration Identification and Tracking” card.

“Digital ID is a trap, and it is always better to avoid a trap than to try and get out of it once we’re in it. If we agree to digital ID, we’ll be giving control of almost every aspect of our lives to our governments” Andrew Bridgen, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

"Digital ID is a Trap!"

“Our global masters, the self-proclaimed elites — yes, those people who perpetrate horrendous crimes against children — have decided for us that the social model moving forward will be the Chinese social credit scoring system. They cannot sell that to us through the ballot box democratically, so they have to bring it in by subterfuge” Andrew Bridgen, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

Bridgen concluded his allotted time by saying that those who willingly give up their freedom for security would ultimately receive neither and to be aware of the false sense of security that goes with claiming, “I’ve got nothing to hide.”

“We’re always told that digital ID will make us more secure, safer, and it’ll be convenient. History shows us repeatedly that those who are willing to give up freedom for security end up with neither freedom nor security” Andrew Bridgen, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

“People will say to you, ‘If you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ That’s as ridiculous as saying, ‘I don’t need freedom of speech because I’ve got nothing to say” Andrew Bridgen, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

Bringing it all back home, MEP Anderson recapped on the “dystopian hellhole” and “horrific totalitarian regime” that was being created through digital ID, programmable digital currencies, 15-minute ghettos, and massive censorship.

“Once they have transformed our societies into this dystopian hellhole, into this horrific, totalitarian regime […] it will be a very, very long time if, and that’s a big if, if we will ever be able to get out of that again […] With 15-minute ghettos, don’t call them 15-minute cities please. They won’t be cities. They will be ghettos. That is what is coming, and they will control you. They will make sure that you stay in your sector, and you have to buy your way out if you want to get out” Christine Anderson, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

Ending the session on a relatively positive note, Anderson said that not only did the people have the ability to say no to the digital gulag, but that it was their duty to say no, and to take the power back.

“Don’t comply” was her ultimate message.

“Not only do you have the capacity to say no, you have the duty to say no […] Silence and compliance enable tyrants […] Don’t comply. Have the courage and the guts and the sense of duty to say no! Take the power away from them” Christine Anderson, Europe of Sovereign Nations MEP Outreach Event, March 2026

Wikipedia, Euronews, Politico, Euractiv, and many other “media” organizations refer to the group that organized today’s session, the Europe of Sovereign Nations, as a “far-right” or “extreme right” European political party.

Image Source: Screenshot from the Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) Group MEP Outreach event in the European Parliament, March 4, 2026