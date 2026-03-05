Digital ID, programmable money pave way for ‘dystopian hellhole, horrific totalitarian regimes’: ESN at European Parliament

Digital ID, programmable money like Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and AI are paving the way for a “dystopian hellhole” run by a “horrific totalitarian regime” seeking to build digital gulags, 15-minute ghettos, and the tokenization of everything in nature, according to a Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) group MEP outreach event in the European Parliament.
Gathered at the European Parliament today was a panel of politicians, medical specialists, lawyers, academics, and activists who all warned about a coming dystopia powered by digital ID, programmable currencies, and artificial intelligence.
MEP Christine Anderson opened the panel with a stroll down memory lane into the justifications for COVID lockdowns and vaccine passports.
“Do you remember the COVID certificate?” she asked rhetorically.
“That was supposedly for our health — they were concerned about our health. Well, let me tell you they weren’t. They were not.”
“They were getting people used to having to show something wherever they went. Whether it be a supermarket, or a shoe store, or riding on a bus, or even getting into a movie theater, that’s what they were implementing.”
Taking the stage next was professor of banking and economics at the University of Winchester Richard Werner, who sounded the alarm on digital ID-linked CBDCs and how they could be programmed for any given reason.
“What is the programmability?” he asked rhetorically.
“Well, as the infrastructure’s being created, it could be anything. It could be climate change, carbon footprint […] but it can be other principles, ‘Do you support the war? Are you on the right side with your opinion on whatever currently is the country we’re making war on?‘”
Werner also spoke about how the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and other powerful players wanted to tokenize all assets.
“What are these other assets? It turns out we already have national organizations that are currently compiling asset registers. And you think, ‘OK, that’s financial assets perhaps, and land’ — well, you can add quite a lot.”
He then took a quote from a story about the World Economic Forum (WEF) that The Sociable broke in June 2024 that is subtitled, “Unelected globalists want to put a price on everything in nature, from the water we drink to the air we breathe.”
“They want to add everything natural assets,” said Werner, adding, “the air we breathe, the water we drink — the oceans, everything.”
With Digital ID, they are able to control access to nature and charge for it, he explained.
“As we hear from World Economic Forum agenda contributor Lindsay Hooper at the Sustainability Institute in Cambridge, ‘We need to bring nature onto the balance sheet, allocate a value to it, and bring it into the accounting and financial mechanism.'”
Apart from calling out central banks for creating massive inflation by printing exorbitant amounts of money in 2021, Werner went so far as to say that “central planners imposed a fake pandemic,” so people like Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, and other investors would make a fortune.
Werner concluded by saying that decentralization was key to everything and that everyone should oppose digital ID, CBDC, digital asset registers, and the tokenization of nature
Speaking next on the panel was Reggie Littlejohn, president at Anti-Globalist International and Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, and co-founder of the Sovereignty Coalition.
Right off the bat, Littlejohn warned that mandatory digital ID would lead to the creation of a digital gulag while opening the door for a Chinese-style social credit system.
“Nothing will chill free speech more quickly than having social media posts tracked through artificial intelligence and mandatory digital IDs,” said Littlejohn.
She then listed four aspects to the coming digital control grid:
- Digital ID
- Programmable Digital Currencies
- Artificial Intelligence
- Physical Infrastructure (eg AI data centers)
Littlejohn went on to evidence some of the many ways in which digital ID could be implemented, along with their pretexts.
To cap it all off, Littlejohn said that all dissent would be crushed if and when the digital gulag were to be put in place.
Moving on, we get to another speaker on the panel, Dutch attorney Meike Terhorst, who delved into the legal aspects of digital ID.
Terhorst had “three tips” concerning the legality of digital identity systems in Europe:
- The European Union doesn’t have the legal power to impose digital ID because the EU isn’t a state or a country and member states can refuse to implement it
- Digital ID isn’t issued by the EU or governments, but rather by a cartel of banks and big tech companies, so if you download a digital ID, you do so at your own risk because it exceeds the legal and political system
- Digital ID is implemented using censorship and propaganda using the corporate media
Terhorst would go on to call out members of the so-called “cartel of banks and big tech companies” as being organizations like ID2020, and the groups behind it like the Rockefeller Foundation, Microsoft, Accenture, and others.
She went as far as to say that ID2020 was “chipping babies” with “proof of vaccination chips” in Bangladesh and Kenya; however, this author can’t confirm that claim.
In April 2021, ID2020 former head of advocacy and communications Ethan Veneklasen announced on LinkedIn, “The Government of Bangladesh; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and ID2020 are collaborating to implement a digital health ID program aimed at giving infants and children a persistent and portable biometrically-linked digital identity at the time of their first routine immunization.”
So, biometrically-linked digital identity for proof of vaccination, yes, but there was nothing in the announcement about chips.
Nevertheless, Terhorst said that in her opinion, ID2020’s operations in Kenya and Bangladesh were “an absolute crime against humanity.”
Following the presentations given by panelists, the floor was then opened to other invited guests who were given five minutes to speak.
One of those guests was former British MP Andrew Bridgen, who spoke about the UK’s brief attempt to force digital ID for workers in the UK through the “BRIT Card,” which he slyly referred to as the, “Biometric Registration Identification and Tracking” card.
Bridgen concluded his allotted time by saying that those who willingly give up their freedom for security would ultimately receive neither and to be aware of the false sense of security that goes with claiming, “I’ve got nothing to hide.”
Bringing it all back home, MEP Anderson recapped on the “dystopian hellhole” and “horrific totalitarian regime” that was being created through digital ID, programmable digital currencies, 15-minute ghettos, and massive censorship.
Ending the session on a relatively positive note, Anderson said that not only did the people have the ability to say no to the digital gulag, but that it was their duty to say no, and to take the power back.
“Don’t comply” was her ultimate message.
Wikipedia, Euronews, Politico, Euractiv, and many other “media” organizations refer to the group that organized today’s session, the Europe of Sovereign Nations, as a “far-right” or “extreme right” European political party.
Image Source: Screenshot from the Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) Group MEP Outreach event in the European Parliament, March 4, 2026