COVID vaccine passports “may increase the risk of disease spread,” according to a WHO report funded by the Gates and Rockefeller foundations, among others.

Last week the World Health Organization (WHO) published the 99-page “Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status [DDCC:VS]: Technical Specifications and Implementation Guidance” to assist member nations in implementing vaccine passport rollouts.

The guidance report warns that due to scientific uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 jabs, “Use of a DDCC:VS as a health pass based solely on individual vaccination status may increase the risk of disease spread.”

Why?

According to the report, “Use of a DDCC:VS as a health pass raises a distinct set of risks because of current scientific uncertainties regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

“While COVID-19 vaccines have demonstrated efficacy and effectiveness in preventing severe disease and death, the extent to which each vaccine prevents transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to susceptible individuals remains to be assessed.

“How long each vaccine confers protection against severe disease and against infection, and how well each protects against current and future variants of SARS-CoV-2 needs to be regularly assessed.”

What is the point of a vaccine passport if vaccinated individuals are still getting sick and spreading the virus while those who have recovered from COVID-19 will most likely produce antibodies for the rest of their lives?

Who benefits most from a vaccine passport that has to be regularly updated with booster shots for years to come — the people or governments and corporations?

Dr. Christina Parks, PhD cellular & molecular biology, testifies against mandated domestic vaccine passports in Michigan US “Vaccines do not stop transmission”#NoVaccineApartheid#Resist ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/yeylKJMwPl — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) August 31, 2021

Vaccine passports are a means of manipulating human behavior. The WHO calls this incentivizing.

But when does incentivization become coercion?

According to the WHO, “The creation of a DDCC:VS following vaccination for each individual may incentivize more people to receive a vaccine to access the benefits of a DDCC:VS.”

Here we see the incentive being access to the benefits of vaccine passports.

What are those benefits?

In a word, freedom — freedom to participate in the daily life of society.

This is why citizens all over the world are rising up against vaccine passports; they don’t want their freedom to be dependent upon their compliance to a government-mandated medical procedure.

The plan to introduce vaccine passports as a means of incentivizing people to get vaccinated appears to be backfiring and having the complete opposite effect, according to a new survey set to be published in the Lancet’s EClinicalMedicine journal.

Led by Dr. Alexandre de Figueiredo of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the survey concluded:

“We find that the introduction of vaccine passports will likely lower inclination to accept a COVID-19 vaccine once baseline vaccination intent has been adjusted for.

“Notably, this decrease is larger if passports were required for domestic use rather than for facilitating international travel.”

The World Health Organization came to a similar conclusion.

According to the WHO guidebook, the introduction of vaccine passports “may also increase vaccine hesitancy because of privacy and other concerns that the vaccination record could be linked to personal data and be used for functions other than those originally intended (e.g. surveillance of individual health status), or be used by unintended third parties (e.g. immigration, commercial entities, researchers).”

Here, the WHO acknowledges that people are catching on to the idea that vaccine passports look to be part of a larger scheme that borders on a social credit system.

Mandatory vaccinations and digital health passports have almost nothing to do with public health and everything to do with social control through digital identity schemes that determine which goods and services a citizen can access.

Knowing full-well that the COVID injections have never been proven to prevent human-to-human transmission, governments around the world are making it next to impossible for citizens to live a normal life without some type of health passport.

Once vaccine passports are normalized into digital identity schemes, they can be used for any given “crisis,” such as another deadly virus, variants, climate change, housing, or obesity.

From there, digital identities can be extended to all walks of life with restrictions on what you can buy, where you can travel, what information you are allowed to receive, and other goods and services you wish to access.

The WHO guidebook acknowledges:

Vaccine passport data may be used for surveillance purposes

Vaccine passports may actually increase the spread of COVID

Vaccine passport mandates may increase vaccine hesitancy

Despite its own warnings, the WHO still went ahead and published 99 pages to guide governments in their vaccine passport rollouts.

The guidebook was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Government of Estonia, Fondation Botnar, the State of Kuwait, and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The Rockefeller Foundation is a founding partner of the ID2020 Alliance, which is building “a new global model for the design, funding, and implementation of digital ID solutions and technologies.”

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on its own provides more funding to the World Health Organization than all of the countries the WHO serves save one — the United States.

The Gates Foundation is also a core partner of another major WHO donor — GAVI: the vaccine alliance — another founding partner of the ID2020 Alliance.

GAVI also gives more money to the WHO than most of its own member States.

But not to worry, the WHO guidebook assures, “The views of the funding bodies have not influenced the content of this document.”