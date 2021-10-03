ID2020 group ‘profoundly disappointed’ in Biden’s ‘failure to recognize need’ for digital health passes [vaccine passports]

ID2020 Alliance Executive Director Dakota Gruener signs an open letter to US President Joe Biden expressing profound disappointment in the administration for not recognizing the “need for verifiable digital health passes” as “a precursor to large-scale vaccination and testing mandates.”

On Wednesday, the Good Health Pass Collective (an ID2020 project) applauded the White House’s vaccine and testing mandate for all private business with 100 employees or more in the open letter, but was perplexed as to why the administration didn’t “recognize the need for verifiable digital health passes” before issuing the mandate.

But what is the point of the vaccine mandate and the push for digital health passes (aka vaccine passports) if the COVID-19 shots have never been proven to prevent transmission, that people who get the shot can still pass on the virus, and that natural immunity can also provide robust protection without ever having the shot?

“We are perplexed – and indeed profoundly disappointed – with your administration’s failure to recognize the need for verifiable digital health passes […] as a precursor to large-scale vaccination and testing mandates” — ID2020’s Good Health Pass Collective

The letter to the president, signed by ID2020 Executive Director Gruener and written on behalf of the Good Health Pass Collective, begins:

September 29, 2021

Dear Mr. President:

Your recently announced plan to mandate vaccination or weekly COVID testing for employees of companies with more than 100 employees, federal employees, and healthcare workers represents an uncommon act of political courage and, for that, you are to be commended.

While we applaud this development, we are perplexed – and indeed profoundly disappointed – with your administration’s failure to recognize the need for verifiable digital health passes (often generically referred to as digital vaccination certificates) as a precursor to large-scale vaccination and testing mandates.

Notice that the letter doesn’t say “vaccine passports,” but rather “digital health passes.”

What is the difference between the two?

According to the Good Health Pass Interoperability Blueprint, the “concept of a Good Health Pass is not a vaccine passport;” it’s just a pass that contains vaccination statuses and health records designed to help companies make trust decisions.

In other words, the Good Health Pass can be used to digitally verify vaccination status, but it’s not a vaccine passport until governments or businesses start using it to separate the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.

But for what purpose are public and private entities using the health pass if not as a vaccine passport?

Why would a business want someone’s personal health information like vaccination status if the company isn’t going to use their status to grant or deny access to goods, services, or entry to venues?

Semantics. It’s quacking, but they say it’s not a duck.

In the context of the letter, the Collective is disappointed that the administration is not using a digital health pass to enforce the mandate — which would make it a vaccine passport.

“A health pass based solely on individual vaccination status may increase the risk of disease spread” — World Health Organization

The letter adds that “Without a system to digitally verify proof of vaccination, fraud – on a significant scale – is all but inevitable.”

If the ID2020 agenda is to peg everyone to a digital identity, then a paper proof of vaccination simply won’t do.

It will have to be digital in order to cut down on fraud and labor and to better monitor and control a citizen’s access to goods and services.

As the letter to the president reads, “Given the ease with which a counterfeit CDC vaccination card (or test result) can be obtained, if even a modest percentage of the unvaccinated population chooses this path, the risk of super-spreader events in workplaces and public venues around the country cannot be overestimated.”

“Delta is more likely than other variants to spread through vaccinated people” — Nature

Again, ignoring that vaccinated individuals are indeed catching and spreading the virus (and that more than 50 percent of cases in Israel are people who are vaccinated), the ID2020 Alliance claims that it is the unvaccinated population that risks becoming super-spreaders without taking into account transmission from individuals who have received the shots.

.@POTUS says this is a pandemic of the unvaxxed. Data from England show 63% of Delta deaths in last 7.5 months were fully vaxxed. Why won’t @CDCgov share US data with the American people? What is the justification of mandates and refusal to recognize natural immunity? pic.twitter.com/p3hA1eTiWZ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 1, 2021

According to Nature:

“Delta is more likely than other variants to spread through vaccinated people”

“Data from COVID-19 tests in the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore are showing that vaccinated people who become infected with Delta SARS-CoV-2 can carry as much virus in their nose as do unvaccinated people”

In August, 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged, “When you look at the level of virus in the nasopharynx of people who are vaccinated who get breakthrough infections, it’s really quite high and equivalent to the level of virus in the nasopharynx of unvaccinated people who get infected.”

The ID2020 Alliance is also not heeding the World Health Organization’s warning that “a health pass based solely on individual vaccination status may increase the risk of disease spread,” due to the fact that the shots have never been proven to prevent transmission.

“Vaccinated people who become infected with Delta SARS-CoV-2 can carry as much virus in their nose as do unvaccinated people” — Nature

And like most advocates of vaccine passports, the letter to the president completely ignores natural immunity.

If someone has already had COVID-19, they are most likely to produce antibodies for life, according to another Nature report.

When Sanjay Gupta recently asked Dr. Fauci why people should take the shot if they had already had COVID and may already be protected, Dr. Fauci replied:

“That’s a really good point, Sanjay. I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that.”

Fauci Struggles to Answer Why Americans With Natural COVID Immunity Should Get Vaccinated after a Israeli study showed natural immunity was a far more powerful defense against COVID.

https://t.co/KwjICvw46B pic.twitter.com/7RnD6q2Yhc — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧_𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐀👌 (@FansSouthern) September 27, 2021

“Israelis who were vaccinated were 6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection” — Israel Channel 13 News

In the US Senate, Senator Rand Paul has been bullish on natural immunity and why it is important for policymaking.

Recently, he cited the report coming out of Israel claiming, “Israelis who were vaccinated were 6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection, with over 3,000 of the 5,193,499, or 0.0578%, of Israelis who were vaccinated getting infected in the latest wave.”

Out of 835,792 Israelis who had recovered from COVID, only 72 had become re-infected (.0086 percent), according to the report.

On Friday, Reuters reported, “Six months after receiving the second dose of the two-shot vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, many recipients no longer have vaccine-induced antibodies that can immediately neutralize worrisome variants of the coronavirus.”

“These findings suggest that administering a booster dose at around 6 to 7 months following the initial immunization will likely enhance protection against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.”

According to Paul, “The vast preponderance of scientific studies — dozens and dozens — show robust, long-lasting immunity after COVID infection.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself & apologise to the American people for being dishonest about naturally acquired immunity” Senator @RandPaul eviscerates US Sec of Health & Human Services Xavier Becerra on Covid & natural immunity, citing the study belowpic.twitter.com/avbRspPdD4 https://t.co/fsXvMoR2UH — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) October 1, 2021

Despite the fact that vaccinated individuals can still spread the virus, and despite the data showing that natural immunity can provide long-lasting protection, and despite the demonization of certain medicines for early treatment, groups like the ID2020 Alliance’s Good Health Pass Collective are frustrated with the White House for not considering vaccine passports before mandating vaccinations on 80-100 million Americans.

The ID2020 Alliance agenda is to advance the global adoption of digital identity schemes “as a force for social and economic development, inclusion, and human rights around the world,” according to its homepage.

Vaccine passports, or “digital health passes” as they like to call them, are an opportunity to introduce that agenda.

According to the Good Health Pass Interoperability Blueprint, “Prior to receiving the health pass or credential, the person MUST be prompted in advance to consent (or not) to the collection and processing of required personal identity and medical data for the purpose of a health pass or credential in compliance with legal and privacy requirements.

“The person’s identity will then be authenticated based on the existing identity binding protocols. This MAY include creating a digital identity from physical ID (or record) or creating a digital identity by tying it to existing digital credentials.”

“Digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us” — World Economic Forum, 2018

According to a WEF report from 2018, “Our identity is, literally, who we are, and as the digital technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution advance, our identity is increasingly digital.”

“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.”

Knowing full-well that the COVID shots are not proven to prevent human-to-human transmission, governments around the world are making it next to impossible for citizens to live a normal life without some type of health passport.

However, these digital health passes make little sense from a public health perspective, but make perfect sense from a globalist takeover of society perspective as they normalize authoritarian social credit systems via digital identity schemes.

And citizens all over the world are now rising up against such mandates, even in Australia where they risk arrest for protesting.

In some countries, participation in society is becoming dependent upon whether your booster shots are up-to-date, which is something The Sociable warned about in March, along with how vaccine passports threaten fundamental human rights.

But who’s to say health passes linked to digital IDs will stop with measures related to COVID?

“Our identity is, literally, who we are, and as the digital technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution advance, our identity is increasingly digital” — World Economic Forum, 2018

If and when vaccine passports or health passes are normalized into digital identity schemes, they can be used for any given “crisis,” such as another deadly virus, climate change, or obesity.

From there, digital identities can be extended to all walks of life with restrictions on what you can buy, where you can travel, what information you are allowed to receive, and other goods and services you wish to access.

This is exactly what has already happened in Communist China.

If you don’t comply with their rules in one area, you are restricted in all other areas of life as well.

The genius of this scheme is that it is never ending. It’s always evolving.

When a person’s freedom is dependent upon what their digital identity says about them, what you have is an authoritarian social credit system.

Vaccine passports are a means to end.

“From e-passports to digital wallets, online banking to social media accounts, digital ID enables us to travel, conduct business, access financial and health records, stay connected, and more” — ID2020 Alliance

Executive Director Gruener launched the ID2020 Alliance in 2016, following her work at GAVI: the Vaccine Alliance, where she served as an aide-de-camp to the CEO, Seth Berkley.

The ID2020 Alliance bills itself as “a global public-private partnership, which brings together technologists, advocates, implementers, and funders toward a common vision: good digital ID for all.”

Founding partners include:

GAVI: The Vaccine Alliance (with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funding)

The Rockefeller Foundation

Microsoft

Accenture

IDEO.org

The Good Health Pass Collaborative was launched by ID2020 in February, 2021.

On March 15, the Good Health Pass Collaborative sent a letter to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Jeff Zients urging the Biden administration to establish official guidance for the development and deployment of digital health passes for travel and other use cases.

The letter offered “the Collaborative’s full support and collaboration to ensure that digital health passes achieve their desired objectives – and that they do so while simultaneously protecting civil liberties and promoting health equity.”