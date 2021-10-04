Facebook ‘working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible’ after outage

As Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram go offline today, Facebook tweets that it is “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience” — Facebook on Twitter

Without addressing why its apps and services went down, Facebook announced:

October 4, 2021

The announcement comes one day after Facebook insider Frances Haugen went public on 60 Minutes claiming she saw “conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook.”

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation will hold a hearing entitled “Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower.”