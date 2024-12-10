UNESCO targets influencers for disinformation, hate speech training

Unelected globalists are teaming up with legacy media to brainwash content creators into thinking like them: perspective
UNESCO and the Knight Center for Journalism launch training courses, e-books, and surveys on disinformation and hate speech for influencers and content creators, big and small.
Last month, UNESCO published the results of a survey called “Behind the Screens: Insights from Digital Content Creators” that concluded that among 500 content creators in 45 countries that had a minimum of one thousand followers, 62 percent said they did “not carry out rigorous and systematic fact-checking of information prior to sharing it” while 73 percent expressed “the wish to be trained to do so.”
And lo and behold! UNESCO and the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas have launched a re-education course to brainwash independent creators into thinking like unelected globalists and the legacy media, whose credibility are at an all-time low.
To get an idea of the make-up of those 500 content creators that were surveyed in the UNESCO study:
- 68 percent were nano-influencers — those with 1,000 to 10,000 followers
- 25 percent were micro-influencers — those with 10,000 to 100,000 followers
- 5.4 percent were macro-influencers — those with 100,000 to 1,000,000 followers
- 1.6 percent were mega-influencers — those with over 1,000,000 followers
Only 12.2 percent of the 500 people surveyed produced content under the category of “current affairs / politics and economy” while the majority covered “fashion/lifestyle” (39.3 percent), “beauty” (34 percent), “travel and food” (30 percent), and “gaming” (29 percent).
In addition to the survey and the online course called “Digital Content Creators and Journalists: How to Be a Trusted Voice Online,” UNESCO and the Knight Center also published an e-book in October called “Content Creators and Journalists: Redefining News and Credibility in the Digital Age.”
This pyramid of propaganda is billed as empowering influencers to be more credible and resilient, but these efforts are also aimed at turning independent content creators into talking heads for the establishment.
How can an independent content creator remain independent if he or she needs institutional support, guidance, and recognition?
This is an attempt by the United Nations to take independence away from the equation, so that its messaging becomes indistinguishable from mainstream, establishment narratives.
And between the survey and the e-book, there is not one single solitary example of disinformation or hate speech — save perhaps the claim that denying official climate change narratives is considered disinformation, but that’s highly debatable.
Speaking of climate change, the e-book contains a lengthy chapter called “Content Creators and Climate Change” that is entirely dedicated to pushing climate activism while claiming climate change disinformation is often perpetuated by coordinated campaigns from fossil fuel industries.
The UNESCO documents place heavy emphasis on disclosing who’s funding content creators while ignoring its partner, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP), and its alleged influence over UNESCO.
When held to a mirror, UNESCO comes off as little more than hypocritical with massive conflicts of interests of its own.
At the same time, UNESCO points readers towards organizations like factcheck.org, which itself is funded by the likes of the US State Department and the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, the latter of which holds approximately $2 billion of stock in COVID vaccine manufacturer J&J, according to US rep Thomas Massie.
In January 2021, UNESCO, the WHO, UNDP, EU, and the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas ran a similar type of propaganda campaign for so-called COVID vaccine disinformation training for journalists as they are now doing for so-called climate change disinformation for content creators.
Another goal of UNESCO and the Knight Center is to create an environment where content creators snitch on one another under the guise of “hate speech.”
In other words, the UN is partnering with journalists to teach influencers how to become victims that need protection.
Hey! content creators. Were you aware that any criticism against the propaganda that we’ve planted within you means that you were a victim of hate speech? No? Well climb onboard and let’s “effectively address and report hate speech!”
