TikTok partners with WHO to train influencers, promote regime-approved content on public health

TikTok continues to be a propaganda arm of the United Nations and the World Health Organization: perspective

TikTok and the World Health Organization (WHO) enter a one-year partnership to train influencers and promote regime-approved content concerning public health on the social media platform.

Today, TikTok put out a press release on the partnership, saying that it was a way for the social media company “to create reliable content and combat misinformation.”

“Today, we’re partnering with the World Health Organization (WHO) to create reliable content and combat misinformation through the Fides network, a diverse community of trusted healthcare professionals and content creators” Tiktok Press Release, September 2024

/2 As we continue to elevate informative mental health content and fight misinformation, we are teaming up with WHO's Fides network, a diverse community of trusted healthcare content creators. pic.twitter.com/uNY5GRshkn — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 26, 2024

/4 We are also making a US$3 million donation to support WHO's global work in destigmatizing mental health conditions. Learn more about our collaboration via our Newsroom 👇 https://t.co/PVYKDIp2JC — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 26, 2024

Working with the WHO’s Fides network, TikTok will provide training on how to best disseminate WHO propaganda.

“Through our collaboration with WHO, we will be engaging Fides creators to translate complex scientific research into relatable and digestible video content, expanding across various health topics.

“To further equip creators, we will be working closely with WHO to provide access to creator training programs and resources,” the TikTok press release reads.

The WHO’s Fides network consists of some 800 creators and was launched in 2020 with the purpose of “mobilizing health content creators to counter misinformation and elevate evidence-based content.”

Today, Fides boasts reaching 150 million users across various platforms.

Another part of the WHO-TikTok partnership is to suppress any information that doesn’t align with the unelected globalist health body.

“People are increasingly being targeted with misinformation and malinformation on these digital channels. The new collaboration between WHO and TikTok is to help addressing these challenges by promoting evidence-based content and encourage positive health dialogues” World Health Organization (WHO) Press Release, September 2024

WHO and @TikTokComms announce a year-long collaboration aimed at providing people with reliable, science-based information on health and well-being.



In an increasingly digitized world, harnessing the power of digital platforms is vital to reach people globally, promote health… pic.twitter.com/1ZnhteTVJA — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) September 26, 2024

“This is where WHO can step in to support influencers in delivering evidence-based information, ensuring that health conversations on platforms like TikTok are both impactful and informed” Dr Alain Labrique, WHO Director of Digital Health and Innovation, September 2024

The WHO also put out a press release on the partnership, explaining how certain influencers would be chosen and targeted to be propagandists for the regime:

“The collaboration will expand efforts around a number of relevant health topics, translating science-based information into relatable and digestible video content, with more support for influencers provided through TikTok’s creator training programs.”

According to the WHO, the goal of the partnership is to leverage “multiple digital communication platforms to increase outreach to people globally, to promote health literacy, healthy behaviors and actions in an increasingly digitized world.”

This isn’t the first time a UN organization has partnered with big tech to deliver its messaging.

“We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do“ UN Comms Director Melissa Fleming, World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, September 2022

During the pandemic, the UN deployed 'influencers who were much more trusted than the UN' on health messaging while working with TikTok to give UN-trained doctors 'verified ticks': UN Comms Chief to WEF, Sept 2022 pic.twitter.com/zCQ2GjUD8c — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) August 17, 2023

In September 2022, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming told a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel on disinformation that the UN had partnered with TikTok on a project called “Team Halo” to boost COVID messaging coming from medical and scientific communities.

“Another really key strategy we had was to deploy influencers,” she said, adding, “influencers who were really keen, who have huge followings, but really keen to help carry messages that were going to serve their communities, and they were much more trusted than the United Nations telling them something from New York City headquarters.”

“We had another trusted messenger project, which was called ‘Team Halo’ where we trained scientists around the world and some doctors on TikTok, and we had TikTok working with us,” she added.

In the same panel, Fleming declared, “We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do” while bragging about how the UN partnered with Google to manipulate search results, so that only UN-approved messaging would appear at the top.

With this partnership, TikTok continues its role as a propaganda arm of the United Nations, of which the WHO is a part.

Image Source: WHO press release