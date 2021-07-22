Not even two weeks pass since the Cyber Polygon cyber pandemic preparedness exercise concludes, and websites belonging to big tech, banks, media, airlines and more briefly go down.

Are we getting a tiny taste of what a cyber pandemic may look like?

“A single day without the internet would cost our economies more than $50 billion, and that’s before considering economic and societal damages should these devices be linked to essential services, such as transports or healthcare” — World Economic Forum, January, 2021

Today, DownDetector lit up with an entire page of major website outages, which are listed in the images below.

While the underlining cause is still yet to be determined at the time of this publication, content distribution network Akamai said it was aware of an emerging issue with its Edge DNS [Domain Name Systems] service.

Today, Akamai issued the following statement:

Investigating:

We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.

We are actively investigating the issue. If you have questions or are experiencing impact due to this issue, please contact Akamai Technical Support. In the interest of time, we are providing you the most current information available, which is subject to changes, corrections, and updates.

No foul play has been attributed to the internet outage as of yet, and Akamai noted on Twitter that it had “implemented a fix,” and that the service was “resuming normal operations.”

Most of the issues related to today’s internet outage were quickly resolved, according to corporate media reports.

We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

Today’s internet outage comes almost two weeks after the World Economic Forum (WEF) and partners held their annual cyber pandemic preparedness exercise.

This year, Cyber Polygon simulated a supply chain attack on a corporate ecosystem in real time.

Prior to Cyber Polygon 2021, the WEF released a short video on January 18, 2021 warning about a “cyber attack with COVID-like characteristics” that would “spread faster and further than any biological virus.”

According to the video below, “A single day without the internet would cost our economies more than $50 billion, and that’s before considering economic and societal damages should these devices be linked to essential services, such as transports or healthcare.”

Furthermore, “The only way to stop the exponential propagation of a COVID-like cyber attack threat,” according to the WEF, “is to fully disconnect the millions of vulnerable devices from one another and from the internet.”

Today’s internet outage has not yet been attributed to any cyberattack, but even if the outage was caused by non-malicious circumstances, what the world just experienced would be but a tiny taste of what the WEF has been prepping for — a cyber pandemic that shuts down large swaths of the internet.

But what if the cyber pandemic hype never comes to fruition?

Could the perceived threat of a cyber pandemic alone lead the public and private sectors to take preventative action in ways that they see fit?

In other words, could the anticipated cyber pandemic, whether it occurs or not, be the next catalyst after COVID that accelerates the WEF’s great reset agenda for the global economy and all societal structures?

“We need to build IT infrastructures that have digital antibodies built-in inherently to protect themselves” — Klaus Schwab, Cyber Polygon 2021

The past two editions of Cyber Polygon highlighted several themes that the unelected globalists were focusing their efforts on.

These include:

Merging corporate and state power through public-private collaborations to solve every problem

A desire to censor what they call misinformation

A demonization of crytpocurrencies

A desire to immunize the internet with digital antibodies

Greater surveillance measures

“Inevitable” digital identity schemes on the part of governments

A solution in search of a problem is an agenda.

What type of agenda could a massive internet outage serve?