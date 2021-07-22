CloudBlue launches latest partner program to enable faster time-to-market

CloudBlue, a world leader in cloud ecosystem technology and a division of Ingram Micro Cloud, announced today the latest version of its Go-To-Market Fast-Track program, which accelerates time-to-market for global solution providers.

The program, available on an invite only basis, includes virtual showrooms and insights not currently available in the market, in addition to access to customer growth and consumption information.

The fast-track, by successfully digitizing the go-to-market process, offers a solution to business models and processes that have hit challenging times during COVID-19.

Aleksander Cvetkovski, director, GTM & Acceleration Services, said improved strategy, channel mapping, business development, multi-vendor value proposition execution, and value-proposition led sales enablement are all delivered through the program.

“We’ve identified customer pain points and addressed them directly.”

Dubbed “version 2.0”, the solution has effectively and efficiently reduced the costs for IP owners, while accelerating the time-to-revenue for cloud service providers.

Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president of CloudBlue, said via a press release that core questions, including those on key ideal customers that have been difficult to answer in the past, can be found with this latest version.

“Our GTM Fast-Track program is now even better designed to empower vendors to overcome challenges and build the broadest possible network of partners. We look forward to working with these companies to grow their capabilities to build sustainable and scalable businesses,” said the executive.

New partners joining the fully automated program include Acronis, AvePoint, Confiva, ContractZen, CWS, Cypherdog, Fractalia, FreshBooks, Hostopia, Netsweeper, Odix, Rushfiles, and TeamViewer.

Interested parties can learn more at the virtual event CloudBlue is hosting today.

Disclaimer: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.