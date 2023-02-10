The digital ID framework behind vaccine passports is morphing into metaverse passports: perspective

Digital ID is shaping up to be your passport to the metaverse, according to the globalists at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Published last month, the WEF and Accenture briefing paper “Interoperability in the Metaverse” highlights that digital identity will be a key component in the coming metaverse.

“Digital identity is the nexus to an interoperable metaverse,” the report reads, adding, “It enables accountability and the capacity to traverse worlds with minimal friction.”

A digital identity stores your credentials and keeps a record of your behavior, including what you share on social media, the websites you visit, your credit history, health status, and your smartphone’s geolocation, among many other data points.

“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us” — Identity in a Digital World, WEF, 2018

Seamlessly navigating the metaverse means that each user will have to have at least one avatar, linked to their digital identity, and this will act like a passport to various experiences in both the physical and digital realms.

According to a WEF insight report on digital identity from 2018, “This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.”

The same concept would apply to digital identity in the metaverse.

And the metaverse is not just about sitting in your pod with a virtual reality headset; it also includes augmented or extended reality glasses, which have tiny cameras that follow you everywhere you go in real life, seeing what you see, recording and remembering everything.

“The metaverse creates immersive experiences that are enabled by a range of technologies—including, but not limited to, extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things, and digital twins” — Interoperability in the Metaverse, WEF, 2023

Source: World Economic Forum

Speaking at the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos in January, UAE Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs Huda Al Hashimi, said that the unelected globalists were excited about “fostering passporting” in the metaverse.

“Fostering passporting — this is when we talk about global interoperability, and the amount of scalability will happen when we actually do support regulations and standards in that sphere,” said Al Hashimi at the WEF’s “How to Build a Metaverse for All” press conference.

At the same time, Al Hashimi spoke of wanting to “democratize adoption” of the metaverse but also wanting it “to be equitable.”

In other words, not everyone will be created equal in the metaverse.

Your digital identity will determine where you can go, what you can access, and what you can own or purchase.

Al Hashimi is also listed as a member of the steering committee on the WEF’s interoperability in the metaverse report, alongside Microsoft president Brad Smith, Meta president Nick Clegg, and Google president of global affairs Kent Walker, among others.

While the WEF report speaks of digital identity being the “nexus to an interoperable metaverse,” the unelected globalists have been pushing digital identity schemes as a solution to just about any given crisis.

Just as vaccine passports, which are a form of digital identity, exclude individuals from participating in many aspects of society, the same form of control can now be applied to the metaverse.

The framework is already in place. The compliance test has already been carried out.

Digital Identity Evolution: Source, World Economic Forum

Vaccine passports laid the foundation for widespread digital identity adoption, which will soon be required to access the metaverse.

And the digital identity schemes will only keep expanding.

All signs point towards a system of social credit.

Next come programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), individual carbon footprint trackers, battery passports, alternative credit scoring, and many, many more great reset policies championed by the unelected globalists at the WEF.

It is a future of constant surveillance in real-time aimed at manipulating human behavior — all made possible with the help of digital identity schemes.