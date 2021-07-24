400 visionaries to discuss inspiring India’s future at Horasis Meeting

Hot on the tail of the Horasis Global Meeting that took place last month comes Horasis India Meeting, where over 400 leaders in business and government will discuss inspiring India’s future.

Horasis India Meeting will take place virtually this July 24th, and brings together more than 400 members of the Horasis Global Visions Community to inspire India’s future.

Introduced 13 years ago, Horasis India Meeting has become the foremost annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts.

Co-hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the meeting is held virtually using Horasis’ new ground-breaking digital conferencing platform, bringing together several hundred of the most senior members of the Horasis Visions Community to discuss how to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and how to inspire India’s future.

With this meeting, Horasis offers business and government to discuss a wide range of issues related to the Indian economy.

Co-Chairs at Horasis India Meeting 2021 include:

Ashishkumar Chauhan , Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BSE, India Tejpreet S. Chopra , President & Chief Executive Officer, BLP Group, India R Dinesh , Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, India Suchitra Ella , Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, India Naushad Forbes , Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall, India Kris Gopalakrishnan , Chairman, Axilor Ventures, India Prakash Hinduja , Chairman Europe, Hinduja Group, Switzerland Hemant Kanoria , Chairman, Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited, India Rajive Kaul , Past President AIMA; Chairman, Nicco Group, India Murtaza Khorakiwala , Managing Director, Wockhardt, India Vikram Kirloskar , Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, India Sunil Mehta , Chairman, YES Bank, India Vineet Mittal , Chairman, Avaada Energy, India R Mukundan , Managing Director, Tata Chemicals, India Nasser Munjee , Chairman, Development Credit Bank, India T V Narendran , President, CII; CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited, India Anish Shah , Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra, India Harsh Pati Singhania , Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JK Paper, India Preetha Reddy , Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, India Murat Seitnepesov , Chairman, Caspian Week, Switzerland Gunjan Sinha , Chairman, MetricStream, USA Deborah Wince-Smith , President, United States Council on Competitiveness, USA Frank G. Wisner , Under Secretary of State (ret.), USA



Growing at close to 8% on an annualised basis, India is the world’s fastest growing economy. Economic indicators suggest that India has put the COVID-19 shock behind it. Demonetization and the rollout of the national goods and services tax will bolster growth on the long term.

The 2021 Horasis India Meeting will explore Indian firms’ further rise to global eminence while debating how to grow India’s economy sustainably.

The Horasis Global Visions Community

The Horasis Global Visions Community is the culmination of Chairman Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter‘s years of service in advising leaders in business, politics, and academia.

Dr. Richter spends 80% of the year traveling the world, creating long-term relationships with global policymakers that have the power and influence to transform society.

According to the Chairman, “The Global Visions Community is an independent international organization committed to enacting visions for a sustainable future.”

The Sociable caught up with Dr. Richter days before the Global Meeting in 2019 to find out how Horasis is working towards embracing globalization, bridging societies, and enacting visions for a sustainable future.

At that time he’d told The Sociable that Horasis wants to become the foremost gathering of global business leaders and eminent government leaders.

“We would like to create impact – not through revolution (though sometimes an idea might do just that) but by discussions that educate and which also draw together former opponents.”

