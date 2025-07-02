As demand for energy booms, Think Power Solutions appoints Daniel Helman as Chief Executive Officer

Across the U.S., the power industry has seen a massive spike in capital investments. In fact, this past year investments in the industry hit record levels as individuals from the East to West Coast placed their bets to get ahead of a predicted surge in demand.

This increase in power is directly linked to the demand for AI. As more users rely on the technology and the algorithms become increasingly complex, the industry needs more compute power.

As a result, we’re seeing a boom in the number and scale of data centers. Moreover, this demand for AI is predicted to drive a 165% increase in U.S. data center power consumption by 2030.

It’s clear that current energy grids and energy supply methods will need to be adapted and expanded to meet the power needs of the country.

Think Power Solutions is poised to respond to these combined trends with AI-enabled utility infrastructure solutions.

Now, changes to the company’s leadership team position them for the next wave of innovation.

Leading with tech-enabled utility infrastructure

Think Power Solutions a leading provider of tech-enabled utility infrastructure and field services that partners with many of the nation’s largest investor-owned and cooperative utilities. To maintain its current position and prepare for future growth opportunities, the company recently announced a strategic change in leadership.

Daniel Helman

Daniel Helman has over 35 years of operational experience and 20 years in the power generation and construction industry.

He brings these decades of experience to Think Power Solutions, where he is assumesing the role of Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Helman is taking on the role of CEO after the founder of the company, Hari Vasudevan, announced he would be moving on after 12 years of leadership that have helped shape the company into a trusted partner across the electric utilities industry.

“I’m honored to lead this outstanding team into the next chapter,” said Daniel Helman.

“We’ll continue to build on the strong foundation Hari created and drive new levels of operational excellence and client success.”

A new era of excellence and innovation

Daniel Helman spent two years as the Chief Operating Officer of Think Power Solutions, which was also preceded by his tenure as an environmental, health and safety leader.

This ensures he holds deep operational expertise of the company and its operational models combined with years of experience in the power sector. Throughout his career he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to safety, and a passion for innovation.

This makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead Think Power into its next phase of growth.

“We are excited to welcome Dan as our new CEO,” said Lawrence LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer at Think Power Solutions. “His proven leadership, operational discipline, and alignment with our values position him to guide the company into a dynamic and impactful future.”

Dan’s appointment signals continued momentum toward excellence, innovation, and customer-centric service delivery. Under his leadership, the company will remain focused on delivering exceptional value, safety, and performance across its client portfolio.