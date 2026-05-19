How two adtech companies are transforming retail campaign management with agentic AI-powered integration

The retail media sector is one of the most valuable advertising segments, provides a range of options from e-commerce storefronts to digital displays at physical stores.

With so many valuable ways to reach customers, spending here in the U.S. reached $60 billion in 2025, and is predicted to reach $100 billion by 2028.

However, measurement remains one of the biggest barriers to growth in retail and commerce media. In addition, the diversity of the campaign channels across retail media can pose a challenge when the goal is to present a unified and consistent experience for target customers.

It also means campaign performance data can suffer from siloes and a lack of 360 visibility that limits advertisers’ ability to seize the moment on viral campaigns or shelve those that aren’t hitting the mark.

This can lead to lost opportunities or, at worst, contribute to a negative brand perception. In order to tackle the complexity of modern retail media, many retailers are turning to technology in efforts to maximize the ROI of campaigns and reach consumers with creative, omnichannel experiences.

Unfortunately, the options have been limited until recently. Now, a new partnership between two leading software companies in the retail media space promises to change this for good.

Tackling fragmented workflows across retail media

The scale and breadth of retail media, involving both physical and digital channels, meaning it is increasingly difficult for retailers and advertisers to keep track of campaigns.

Most often, there are multiple platforms and tools in use to manage specific campaigns. However, this creates fragmented workflows and inconsistent structures that make accurate reports and measurements a challenge. In turn, this undermines the revenue potential of campaigns.

ADvendio, an omnichannel advertising management platform, is entering a new strategic partnership with Kevel to help retailers scale their retail media operations with efficient, agentic operations.

This announcement follows on from ADvendio’s launch of the Revenue OS powered by Salesforce earlier this year. ADvendio provides the profit-focused rules and secure infrastructure that allow the world’s most sophisticated retail and media companies to turn intelligence into revenue.

Now, ADvendio’s users will be able to access Kevel’s retail media cloud, streamlining campaign management processes by automating key workflows such as trafficking, forecasting, targeting, and billing.

Liga Bandere (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

“Integrating Kevel’s high-performance ad infrastructure into the ADvendio ecosystem is a game-changer for retailers looking to move beyond manual campaign management,” said Liga Bandere, the Head of Product at ADvendio.

“By combining our Agentic Revenue OS with Kevel’s API-first technology, we’re giving retail media networks the ability to automate the entire lifecycle—from the first draft to final billing—ensuring they capture every cent of margin while scaling at a pace that was previously impossible,” concluded Bandere.

Thanks to the partnership, fragmented workflows and disjointed campaigns that have long posed a challenge within retail media are things of the past. And by tackling complexity, retailers can scale ad operations efficiency, optimize cross-channel revenue, and maintain full control over their data in one single, cohesive platform.

The integration also features AI-powered agents designed to help retailers boost ad sales across their retail media networks.

Flexible ad technology for retail media

Although there are numerous campaign management tools on the market that retailers can access, these off-the-shelf platforms often create more friction. When more software solutions are added to the back-end, the manual time spent managing workflows and data quickly adds up.

The partnership between ADvenio and Kevel brings together flexible ad technology and robust commercial infrastructure to reduce this friction and help media operations scale successfully.

“Retail media is at an inflection point and the networks that win will be the ones that can move fast, stay flexible, and keep full control of their data and infrastructure. That’s exactly what this partnership with ADvendio is designed to deliver,” commented James Avery, CEO & Founder of Kevel.

Kevel provides the API-first ad serving and customization needed to build tailored, high-quality retail media experiences across onsite and offsite channels and ADvendio adds the enterprise-grade layer for managing sales, campaign workflows, billing, and reporting within a structured system.

“Together, we’re removing the friction that slows retail media growth, so retailers can focus on building differentiated ad businesses that actually drive results for their advertisers,” Avery continued.

Elevating Media Operations

With shrinking margins and rising costs across the retail ecosystem, innovative end-to-end solutions like the partnership between ADvendio and Kevel help to protect margins and ensure retailers can consolidate their advertising operations to increase revenue by scaling.