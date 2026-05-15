As enterprise companies struggle with AI complexity, engineering experts like Sonata Software rise to the challenge

Despite ongoing investments, 79% of enterprise organizations in the U.S. face challenges with AI adoption. In fact, according to IBM, insufficient expertise in AI and poor quality data are two of the main barriers from this past year that still persist today.

For the Fortune 500, the pace of AI adoption is even more pronounced. 85% of Fortune 500 companies now mention AI in their annual filings, up from 29% in 2022, with the total AI mentions across all filings growing 601%.

This suggests that AI is already a fundamental core of operational infrastructure for the largest U.S. corporations.

However, after years of optimism, there has been a notable shift towards caution as the risks of the technology are becoming clearer when used in complex real-world scenarios.

For this reason, software engineering experts who can support the Fortune 500 group and other large enterprise organizations with complex AI initiatives are in high demand.

Sonata Software is headquartered in Bengaluru, India but has a strong global presence across key regions, including the US, UK, India, Malaysia, Mexico and Australia.

The company recently published its revenue for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2026, which saw notable growth thanks to Sonata’s AI modernization services.

Key client accounts boost revenue

Sonata Software, with over US$1.2 billion in revenue, is an AI-first modernization engineering company powered by its Platformation™ framework.

This saw the company file consolidated revenue for FY’26 at $1.11 billion, from both domestic products and its international IT services.

For Sonata, these impressive figures that come during a time of global uncertainty are a testament to the quality of its AI modernization services that help large enterprise clients overcome AI implementation challenges.

“We won 2 large deals in Q4’26 and remain confident on Sonata’s growth momentum, by becoming the strategic partners to our clients to enable the AI modernization journey. We will continue to invest in AI capabilities and partnerships to further accelerate our pivot to AI,” explained Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CEO-designate of Sonata Software.

With 90% of its workforce AI-trained, Sonata helps enterprises evolve from systems-based operations to intelligent business platforms, leveraging a strong partner ecosystem to drive speed, efficiency, and growth.

Sujit Mohanty (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

Speaking about the latest financials, Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology Limited, said: “This quarter, we achieved strong performance in our core cloud platform offerings. We successfully acquired new clients for our cloud services and data protection solutions business areas. We realized YoY growth from key accounts.”

In Q4’26 alone, Sonata posted international revenue of $82.4 million, representing a growth of growth of 1.3% YoY. For domestic products and services, revenue for the last quarter stood at $182.9 million.

This comes at a time when Indian enterprise leaders are investing heavily in AI as part of ongoing modernization efforts, according to a May 2025 report from Bain and Company.

How Sonata solves AI implementation challenges

The AI industry is currently at an inflection point where demand is at an all-time high, but implementation challenges are stalling progress. This is especially for large enterprises and multinationals where scaling AI initiatives across internal operations is a complex challenge that won’t be solved with an overnight solution.

Sonata helps companies overcome such implementation challenges to achieve AI-led modernization with a powerful suite of proprietary tools, platforms, assets, and accelerators.

Harmoni.AI sits at the core of the suite as Sonata’s property AI tool that champions responsibility first and foremost. Harmoni brings together industry solutions and service delivery platforms designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

For example, the company’s AgentBridge is a managed services offering for agentic workflows that is supported by a robust governance and observability framework, a development toolkit for creating fungible agents integrated into enterprise systems, and an agent marketplace with an internal ecosystem of modular, reusable agents.

Coupled with technology from some of the world’s leading enterprises, the company –which is one of the top 1% of global Microsoft partners– is able to address cloud, data and AI within one strategic pillar to build robust and comprehensive modernization solutions.

Article’s featured photo of Rajsekhar Datta Roy