Solving the headache of migrating cloud-based mailboxes for the enterprise

As organizations increasingly operate across hybrid and cloud-based email systems, migrating enterprise mailboxes has become a recurring operational challenge rather than a one-time IT project.

At the same time, the broader infrastructure shift toward cloud-based communication platforms is accelerating.

According to industry estimates, about 94% of enterprises now use at least one cloud service, making cloud migration, including email infrastructure, a mainstream operational requirement rather than a niche IT project.

This rapid cloud adoption is one reason why mailbox migrations have become increasingly frequent as companies consolidate systems, move to hybrid environments, or transition fully to platforms like Microsoft 365.

In response to this growing demand, data management company Stellar has introduced Stellar Migrator for Exchange, a new software platform designed to simplify mailbox migrations across hosted Exchange Servers and Microsoft 365 environments without requiring complex PowerShell scripting.

Large-Scale Mailbox Migrations While Minimizing Operational Disruption

Email infrastructure, often running quietly in the background of enterprise operations, can become a major integration hurdle as organizations scale across cloud, hybrid, and multi-tenant environments.

Sunil Chandna. Image credit: Stellar Data

According to the company, the new software is built to automate large-scale mailbox migrations while minimizing operational disruption.

Sunil Chandna, Founder and CEO of Stellar Data, says email migrations have evolved into an ongoing infrastructure requirement as enterprise environments grow more complex.

“Mailbox migration is no longer an isolated IT event. With the hybrid and multi-tenant environments, it is a continuous business requirement,” he said.

“MSP and enterprise IT teams need migration support and not add to their operational burden. We designed Stellar Migrator for Exchange Software to eliminate complexity at scale.”

Built to Handle Enterprise-Scale Workloads

A look at the bigger picture reveals that the broader cloud migration ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with analysts estimating the market could reach around US$1.03 trillion by 2030 as enterprises continue moving core workloads off legacy infrastructure.

This is where the platform uses thoughtful functionality, allowing organizations to move mailboxes between Exchange Server and Microsoft 365 environments, including tenant-to-tenant transfers across the same or different domains and forests.

By removing the need for scripting or specialized technical expertise, the software aims to make migrations more accessible for both Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and internal IT teams.

Built to handle enterprise-scale workloads, the solution supports automated mailbox mapping, incremental synchronization, and real-time monitoring. This enables administrators to track migration progress while reducing the likelihood of manual errors.

The software supports multiple migration approaches, including cutover, staged, and hybrid migrations, allowing organizations to choose the method that best aligns with their operational needs. Incremental (delta) migration ensures that only new or modified data is transferred after the initial migration, helping teams reduce downtime while maintaining continuous email access for users.

Detailed reporting tools and re-run capabilities also allow administrators to quickly identify and resolve failed migrations without restarting the entire process.

Simplifying Infrastructure Modernization

Founded in 1993, Stellar has grown into a global provider of data care solutions, serving more than three million customers in over 190 countries.

The company specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair software, and online and in-lab data services.

According to the company, the new migration tool is designed to help organizations complete large-scale email migrations faster while maintaining full visibility into the process and ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Photo by Le Vu on Unsplash

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.