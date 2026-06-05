Curing, not coping: Off-world manufacturing may hold the answer to retinal blindness 

A wet floor sign you should’ve seen but kicked halfway across the room; your niece, two or three heads smaller than you, who you’ve smashed into for the sixth time at Christmas dinner; the uncomfortable realization that, next time, you’ll run into something much more hazardous; the inability to drive yourself to work; the black spot in the center of your field of vision; or the encroaching darkness on your periphery.

That is the experience of more than 1.5 million people around the world who suffer from retinitis pigmentosa (RP) – as well as the 200 million which struggle with age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The progressive, irreversible degeneration of photoreceptors within the retina, in fact, not only compromises eyesight, but also individuals’ control over their own bodies. A diagnosis of either condition leaves patients with a worsened window into the world, the certainty that it will get worse, and that nothing can be done to fix it.

Except, possibly, turning to space.

LambdaVision, a biotech company focused on reversing the damage caused by advanced retinal degenerative diseases, has spent nine ISS missions pursuing that solution. Its flagship product, an artificial retina based on the protein bacteriorhodopsin – which mimics how photoreceptors absorb light – benefits particularly from microgravity environments.

Though the retina can be manufactured on Earth, the protein layers form with unprecedented uniformity in low-Earth-orbit (LEO). Off-world manufacturing control could mean an “on-world” regaining of independence for millions.

The Connecticut-based startup announced in May a joint orbital manufacturing mission with Halogen Corporation as its partner, flying the artificial retina protein aboard Halogen’s HEL-IOS platform.

With launch planned for the second half of 2026, it will be Halogen’s fourth mission and LambdaVision’s first outside the ISS, ensuring the continuation of research and production beyond the space station’s 2030 retirement.

The mission will utilise Helogen’s Cellular Experiment Laboratory System (CELS), which won NASA’s 2025 TechLeap Prize for autonomous biological manufacturing. By automating the processing and cultivation of biological material in orbit, CELS could remove the sedimentation and fluid-related disturbances experienced on Earth, significantly improving the quality of the finished retinas.

The mission also stands to improve the regulatory prospects of off-world pharmaceutical manufacturing: by proving good manufacturing practice (GMP) compliance and ensuring proper chain of custody documentation beyond the ISS, the Helogen-LambdaVision partnership could help a permanent solution to retinal degeneration become commercially viable.

That would mean much more than clearing another regulatory hurdle – or the fulfilment of an impressive technical feat, for that matter. Rather, it could mean that the millions of patients suffering from RP and AMD are one step closer to regaining what their diagnosis robbed them of: control.

LambdaVision is pre-clinical; success now does not necessarily guarantee that those who suffer from degenerative retinal diseases will be able to see again. But, with Helogen on board, a future becomes visible where once there was only fuzziness and dark blotches.

Featured image: Alex Shuper via Unsplash+

Disclosure: This article mentions clients of an Espacio portfolio company.