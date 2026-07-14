Double Line launches free tool to help schools assess data readiness

Double Line, a Straive company, has launched a free, browser-based tool aimed at helping education and workforce agencies evaluate how well their data systems align with a national framework connecting schooling to career outcomes.

The Education-to-Workforce (E-W) Framework Analysis Tool is now publicly available and open-source, designed to let state education leaders, chief information and data officers, data stewards, and statewide longitudinal data systems (SLDS) developers profile their data systems, score them against the E-W Framework, and build a data roadmap.

The framework itself maps the connections needed between data systems to track students from early education throughout their careers.

According to the company, the tool automates profiling for systems built on the Ed-Fi and CEDS data standards, and offers AI-assisted options for agencies running non-standardized systems, with the goal to cut down on manual cross-walking work and give agencies an immediate read on where their data coverage stands — which they can then use to prioritize investments and shape policy.

“When I first encountered the E-W Framework, I knew it held immense potential, but it required true innovation to make that value tangible for our clients,” said Matt Warden, CEO of Double Line, in a statement.

“Seeing our team transform that vision into an accessible, open-source resource that exceeds all expectations is a proud moment for Double Line, and I am thrilled to offer this tool to the community to help leaders build more strategic, data-driven futures.”

Double Line says the tool was built with the operating realities of education agencies in mind, many of which face strict IT policies, tight budgets, and complex data governance requirements.

To that end, the tool runs entirely in the user’s browser, with no source data leaving the browser or passing through third-party servers. Results can be exported to a project file and shared with colleagues in a secure manner.

Additionally, the tool also generates Power BI dashboard visualizations intended to help agency leaders translate data gaps into material for leadership briefings, funding requests, or legislative advocacy.

Double Line lists the tool’s core features as:

Accelerated Insight : Automates Ed-Fi and CEDS data profiling, replacing manual cross-walking with instant coverage analysis.

: Automates Ed-Fi and CEDS data profiling, replacing manual cross-walking with instant coverage analysis. Strategic Alignment : Links data coverage directly to Essential Questions (EQs), connecting technical readiness to research and policy priorities.

: Links data coverage directly to Essential Questions (EQs), connecting technical readiness to research and policy priorities. Privacy by Design : It runs entirely in the user’s browser. No data leaves the machine or passes through third-party servers.

: It runs entirely in the user’s browser. No data leaves the machine or passes through third-party servers. Stakeholder Buy-in: Generates shareable coverage reports and Power BI visualizations that turn data gaps into narratives for funding and legislative support.

Double Line has spent over a decade working on data modernization projects for education, public sector, and nonprofit organizations. It operates as part of Straive, which operationalizes AI and data analytics for global enterprises, including several Fortune 500 companies, across sectors such as banking and financial services, retail, media, sports and entertainment, logistics and supply chain, education, and pharmaceutical and life sciences, with operations in ten countries.

Straive has been recognized as a leader in AIM Research’s Generative AI and Data Engineering PeMa Quadrants for 2026, a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Data & AI Services Specialists North America PEAK Matrix 2025, and among the leaders in AIM’s PeMa Quadrant of Agentic AI Service Providers for 2025.

Featured image: Getty Images via Unsplash+

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.

