Kryterion’s ARMRIT deal signals a bigger shift in how healthcare credentials get tested 

Kryterion, the Phoenix-based test security company, has spent two decades building the kind of infrastructure most people never think about: the systems quietly sitting behind professional exams, deciding who gets to call themselves certified.

The company announced on July 7 it was selected by the American Registry of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologists (ARMRIT), to renew how it delivers its MRI technologist certification exams.

Starting this month, candidates can test through a hybrid model – a physical test center or an online proctored exam – with more delivery options and psychometric services planned down the line.

The announcement lands at an interesting intersection: that between a genuine shortage of qualified imaging technologists, and a credentialing industry still figuring out how to move high-stakes testing online without losing its grip on exam integrity.

The shortage behind the timing

ARMRIT has certified MRI technologists exclusively since 1991, and is the only U.S. registry built around the speciality on its own, rather than treating it as an add-on to general radiologic technology credentials. It now counts more than 4,400 members, working across the U.S. and in countries like Canada, the UK, South Korea, and several across the Middle East.

None of this modernization is happening in a vacuum. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in fact, projects employment of radiologic and MRI technologists will grow 5% from 2024 to 2034, faster than the average occupation, with about 15,400 openings expected each year over a decade.

MRI technologists specifically held roughly 44,100 jobs in 2024, at a median annual wage of $88,180 USD.

However, the training pipeline hasn’t kept pace. Industry vacancy tracking has shown imaging vacancy rates climbing sharply, and the Radiological Society of North America reported in October 2024 that the overall radiology technologist vacancy rate had jumped to 18.1% – deemed dramatic by the organization itself, shown in longer patient wait times and slower discharge planning.

By 2025 overall MRI technologist vacancy was set at 17.4%, representing a near-triple spike compared to five years ago.

For a registry like ARMRIT, faster and more flexible access to testing is one of the only real levers it has; a candidate who doesn’t have to drive across the state for a test center – or sit on a waiting list for a month – gets into the workforce that much sooner.

Remote proctoring isn’t a pandemic leftover anymore

The global online exam proctoring market, in the form of education, corporate training, and professional certification, among others, was valued at roughly $1.07 billion USD in 2026, with strong growth projected over the next several years.

When zooming into the U.S. specifically, the numbers get more concrete: research firm Insight Partners projected the domestic market would grow from $281.09 million USD in 2024 to $803.92 million USD in 2031.

What’s interesting isn’t the growth curve as much as why it’s happening. Organizations aren’t buying remote proctoring mainly to catch cheaters anymore; that framing is a few years out of date. Rather, they’re buying it to protect the credibility of results in fields where outcomes might get audited or challenged after the fact.

What actually changes for candidates

In practice, the Kryterion-ARMRIT deal is simple: candidates get more ways to sit for the exam, and they’re not giving up on security to get it. Kryterion’s Webassessor platform runs on dual-camera proctoring and AI-assisted ID verification, tools the company has been refining for more than 20 years across credentialing and technology certification clients.

“ARMRIT’s commitment to advancing MRI excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver secure, accessible certification programs that help professionals demonstrate their skills and advance their careers,” said Dennis Diligent, sales vice president at Kryterion.

James F. Coffin, ARMRIT’s president and executive director, put it more bluntly; this was something the registry needed if it wanted to keep pace with demand without cutting corners on standards.

“We recognized the need for a more flexible and candidate-friendly testing experience. Partnering with Kryterion allows us to expand access and scale globally while preserving the security, integrity, and credibility that have defined our certifications for 35 years,” he said.

Kryterion says this month’s rollout is only the first phase. Expanded psychometric services and further enhancements are coming, though there is no firm date attached yet.

Featured image: Vitaly Gariev via Unsplash+

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.