The hidden costs of sedentary work: Why prevention starts at your desk

We all know that a sedentary lifestyle is harmful to our health. But recent studies reveal that even physically active people aren’t immune to the risks. In other words, running or hitting the gym three times a week isn’t the miracle cure we once believed, and it may not be enough to offset the health impacts of sitting at a desk all day.

Sedentary behavior is pervasive in modern office jobs and is now recognized as one of the most significant risk factors for cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal problems, and metabolic disorders – so much so that sitting has been dubbed “the new smoking”. Unlike a lack of after-hours exercise, which can stem from a lack of time or willpower, prolonged sitting is often built directly into the structure of the workday.

This isn’t just a matter of personal discipline: modern lifestyles simply don’t allow for enough compensatory physical activity to counteract the harm caused by sitting at a desk. The question then is how workplaces can better adapt to address the risks associated with prolonged sitting.

Small habits, repeated daily

The solution to this issue may be less radical than expected: rather than implementing drastic changes, health experts now emphasize the power of small, consistent habit adjustments throughout the day, such as standing up regularly, resetting posture, taking short walks, drinking water, or pausing for visual breaks to reduce eye strain and mental fatigue.

These micro-behaviors may seem insignificant in isolation, but repeated daily over years, they profoundly shape long-term health outcomes. Bryan Janeczko, founder of the health and wellness AI company ResetRX, argues that true health and longevity isn’t about grand overhauls, but about incorporating small, simple habits, or what he likes to call “resets”, into our daily routines, where their effects accumulate over time. According to him, even brief interruptions to sitting, like short walks or light movement, improve post-meal blood sugar and insulin response.

This philosophy is at the core of ResetRx, an app that measures key biomarkers associated with longevity and translates them into practical guidance for daily well-being through personalized wellness plans and real-time coaching. By turning complex health data into actionable prompts, ResetRx makes consistency the foundation of long-term health.

Embedding health into the workflow

Up to 40-50% of chronic diseases and as much as 80% of heart disease and strokes are preventable through healthier lifestyles. Yet many prevention efforts falter because they depend on individuals making changes in their limited free time. It’s now clear that what people do during their workday may be just as important, if not more so, than what they do outside of work.

Technology can help drive these structural shifts by reshaping behavior in the workplace. One example is Isa, an AI-powered assistant developed by the German healthtech company Deep Care. The system they have developed uses privacy-safe sensors, without cameras or image recording, to detect issues like prolonged sitting, poor posture, dehydration risk, or lack of movement, and delivers personalized nudges to encourage movement and healthier habits.

“Health is rarely changed through radical interventions,” explains Dr. Milad Geravand, CEO and founder of Deep Care. “It changes through repetition. AI allows small adjustments to be identified objectively. When behavior changes are subtle, timely, and habitual, their effect compounds over years, creating measurable long-term impact.”

The impact of Isa’s approach is already evident. In a real-world study of 2,325 office workers, Isa was associated with a 97% increase in movement breaks and a 56% increase in hydration. These behavioral shifts were accompanied by 56% less sick leave and a 58% increase in productivity, suggesting that small physiological adjustments may have measurable organizational benefits.

Already deployed by companies and health insurers across Europe, Isa is now expanding internationally, recently launching in the US after being named a Digital Health Honoree at the CES Innovation Awards 2026. Its growth reflects a broader shift towards systems that embed health-supporting behaviors directly into the workflow.

The hidden costs of sedentary work

The impact of sedentary work is also felt at an organizational level, as chronic diseases account for a major share of global healthcare costs and lost productivity. Conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic back pain, and stress-related disorders often develop over time, and many of their early risk factors are directly tied to how people work. The result? Higher absenteeism, presenteeism, and rising health insurance costs, all of which impact employers’ bottom lines.

Bryan Janeczko puts it clearly: “To align with the science, companies must treat movement as a baseline safety standard, not a wellness perk. That means normalizing walking meetings, shortening default meeting lengths, and encouraging breaks that disrupt long sitting periods. When leadership models these behaviors, culture follows.”

The goal is never surveillance or shaming. Instead, it’s about using aggregated data and insights to improve meeting design, break unhealthy patterns, and enhance benefits. Movement should be treated as essential to the infrastructure of the workplace, not as an optional perk.

Featured image: Getty Images via Unsplash+

Disclosure: This article mentions clients of an Espacio portfolio company.