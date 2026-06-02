As Medical Congress Season Heats Up, Prezent Vivo and Nested Knowledge Bring Literature Synthesis Into Real Time

For companies across the life sciences sector, the annual calendar of global conferences and industry gatherings serves as a critical marketplace for biotech and pharmaceutical deal-making, with many of the most influential events taking place during the summer months.

The industry depends heavily on international partnering congresses to foster investment and strategic partnerships, making these gatherings central milestones in the business and innovation calendar.

Further, these flagship congresses help shape the direction of the sector for the year ahead.

For the biotechnology community, they provide structured opportunities to connect investors with promising ventures, while also serving as platforms to showcase the latest advances in medical devices, cell and gene therapies and other breakthrough healthcare technologies.

Scientific teams, sales reps, and fundraising experts often have limited time to prepare between events during this highly busy moment in the year. The month of June alone sees a number of high-stakes congress meetings, including ADA, EHA, and EULAR, that can decide the future of clinical trials and company strategy.

A new partnership announced between Prezent Vivo and Nested Knowledge could redefine how pharmaceutical and biotech teams prepare for medical congresses to stay ahead of the competitive landscape year-round.

Fusing human expertise with evidence synthesis

The newly announced partnership is expected to see significant traction across the transatlantic congress network by fusing the capabilities of both companies, which are recognized as trusted partners for the life sciences industry.

The collaboration combines Prezent Vivo‘s AI + human expertise model, which transforms raw evidence into polished, audience-ready communication deliverables at speed and Nested Knowledge‘s AutoLit® synthesis engine, capable of completing rapid reviews in under 30 minutes and cutting systematic review time by more than 70%.

This promises to cut down the time associated with preparing for these highly important events significantly. Teams usually allocate weeks of resources to get ready for each congress, writing abstracts, designing slide decks, and creating research posters.

On top of this, time will be spent researching speakers and contacts ahead of booked meetings, private introductions and one-to-ones.

Keith Kallmes, President of Nested Knowledge

Keith Kallmes, President of Nested Knowledge, expands on how to the two software solutions will work together.

“Prezent Vivo’s AI + human expertise model is exactly the delivery layer that evidence synthesis has been missing. The science of rapid, rigorous literature synthesis has solutions; what’s been missing is the translation layer that turns that synthesis into action for commercial, medical, and market access teams preparing for ADA, EHA, EULAR, and beyond,” said the executive in a statement from the company.

With the capabilities of both Prezent Vivo and Nested Knowledge in one tool, teams can now receive curated, congress-ready competitive intelligence packages before the first abstract session begins.

Disseminating intelligence and insights this congress season

The sheer volume of insights and intelligence across the life science industry is an opportunity and a challenge for teams. Dealing with the sheer volume of scientific literature is a time-consuming process that requires specialist knowledge to disseminate into meaningful insights.

This is a significant motivation behind the new partnership.

Francine Carrick, President of Prezent Vivo, explained, “Keith and I were talking about how much intelligence exists in life sciences, and how hard it is for field-facing teams to actually use it when it matters. We both saw immediately that we could do something really special here—reaching more teams, more quickly, with insights that speak directly to their individual challenges.”

As important communications partners to life sciences organizations, Prezent Vivo and Nested Knowledge identified a persistent operational gap: critical evidence and competitive insights were readily available, but often not translated into formats that medical, commercial, and launch teams could quickly operationalize for decision-making and execution.

What the Partnership Delivers

Francine Carrick, President of Prezent Vivo

The collaboration launches at the busiest point in the scientific calendar, when teams across the industr are preparing for a rapid succession of major meetings.

Following the new partnership, Prezent Vivo and Nested Knowledge will jointly deliver a range of solutions to support life science teams ahead of this crunch point in the calendar. This includes Ccurated, synthesis-backed briefings covering competitor data, emerging science, and KOL positioning, delivered in congress-ready format ahead of major medical meetings.

Teams can also benefit from rapid evidence synthesis on emerging competitor mechanisms, newly reported endpoints, or HTA-relevant outcomes, turned around at speed for reactive intelligence needs, on demand.

Finally, materials can be curated and tailored depending to enhance relevance to to the specific therapeutic area, audience, and communication challenges of each team, from Medical Affairs and HEOR to Market Access and Commercial.

Events season and beyond

Although the partnership is expected to support the dense cluster of high‑impact congresses on the horizon in June 2026, it can also act as a strategic aid throughout the calendar year when preparing for important meetings and presentations.

Teams can request monthly updates that deliver refreshed summaries of the published landscape on priority topics, so teams stay current between congresses without commissioning new reviews from scratch.

Whether preparing for ADA, EULAR, ASH, ESC and EHA, or any other major meeting with pre-meeting abstract materials, teams gain a unified solution that helps them arrive prepared, stay current, and respond to competitor developments with speed and clarity.

Article’s featured photo of Prezent CEO Rajat Mishra