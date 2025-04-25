As carcinogenic chemicals from cleaning products hit the headlines, Viking Pure Solutions is protecting employees from harm

Despite the ongoing fight to reduce, reuse and recycle plastics, when it comes to environmental damage, recent studies suggest that we may already be past the point of no return.

Microplastics have been found just about everywhere that scientists have looked: on remote islands, in fresh snow in Antarctica, at the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific, in food, and in the air that we breathe.

More alarmingly, the concentration of microplastics in our brain is rising sharply, according to a study released this week by Matthew Campen of the University of New Mexico.

Although efforts to reduce plastic consumption have been ongoing for years, data shows that only 9% of plastic waste is recycled annually. Despite good intentions, 85% end up in landfills due to a variety of reasons such as cross-contamination during the recycling process.

Further, the picture gets more complicated when we zone in on industries such as the cleaning industry. Here, the typical distribution model relies on the customer purchasing single-use bottles of cleaning products that take thousands of years to degrade. Although concentrated cleaning solutions offer a way to move towards reusable cleaning bottles, adoption isn’t widespread.

Not only that, the cleaning solutions contain potent chemicals that need to be disposed of in a specific manner to avoid environmental contamination. When these contaminated plastic bottles end up in a landfill it creates noxious liquid landfill waste.

However, keeping public spaces clean and germ-free is a fundamental need, helping to protect populations against disease and infections.

Viking Pure Solutions is one company using electrolyzed water technology to offer a safe, non-toxic solution for the cleaning industry. The Green Seal certified cleaning and disinfecting solutions that this technology creates offer a unique way to reduce the amount of plastic in the supply chain and protect workers from harmful chemicals.

Safe cleaning solutions that perform at commercial standards

While the industry has seen numerous “eco-friendly” or “green” cleaning products hit the market, these are unfortunately often just variations of tried-and-tested formulas.

What’s more, commercial cleaning must adhere to industry standards, especially in sensitive environments such as hospitals, kitchens, or senior care communities.

Viking Pure Solutions offers a revolutionary new approach that relies on a powerful water-based cleaning and disinfection product.

Using a patented process, two solutions are produced: Viking Pure Disinfecting Solution (active ingredient Hypochlorous Acid) and Viking Pure Cleaning Solution (active ingredient Sodium Hydroxide). They are made when salt is combined with water and electrochemically activated on-site using specially installed machines from Viking Pure Solutions.

Hypochlorous acid, the disinfecting agent in electrolyzed water, is recognized for its broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity. It is effective against a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses (including the flu, norovirus, and COVID-19).

Meanwhile, Sodium Hydroxide offers a heavy-duty degreaser that breaks down fat, oil, and proteins. It’s effective against grease and mold, eliminates odor, and can be used on both hard and soft surfaces – including carpeting and upholstery. Like hypochlorous acid, it is approved by both the USDA and the FDA.

This means that companies no longer have to rely on the supply chain, as they can produce reliable, broad-spectrum cleaning products that are non-toxic and non-corrosive in-house.

A solution to reduce toxins and plastics

Taking single-use plastics out of the cleaning supply chain is only part of the problem. If the cleaning solution still heavily relies on toxic chemicals, then problems can persist.

Viking Pure Chemicals offers a solution that is 99.9% water, to keep toxic and harsh chemicals out of the system. Additionally, the product offers a way for business and industrial consumers to benefit from a reusable model thanks to onsite generation that removes single-use plastics.

With durable recyclable spray bottles and no toxic concentrates, sites like schools, hospitals, and food manufacturing sites have a sustainable, eco-friendly yet highly effective way to clean and disinfect.

Safety and efficacy first

In December 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency banned two known carcinogens used in a variety of consumer products and industrial settings.

However, the wider list of chemicals still poses a list of potential health threats, from breathing problems and allergies to more serious conditions associated with long-term exposure.

Companies that install Viking Pure systems on-site can produce the company’s E-water cleaning and disinfection products. This not only helps to reduce the carbon footprint of commercial cleaning by reducing the amount of plastic on the supply chain, but it also helps to protect individuals from being exposed to toxic cleaning products.

These organic, environmentally friendly, and sustainable cleaning and disinfecting solutions protect employees from harm, today and in the future.