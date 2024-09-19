Bridging Traditional Venture Capital and the Masses: Democratizing Startup and Private Market Investments

Article by Luis X Barrios, CEO of Arkangeles

For far too long, venture capital has been an ivory tower, accessible only to a select few with deep pockets. This has limited the flow of resources to promising startups and emerging industries, stifled innovation, and concentrated wealth in the hands of a privileged class. However, a promising time is approaching, driven by fintech and a growing desire for democratization. Crowdfunding alternative asset platforms are at the forefront of this exciting shift to build everyone’s wealth through fractional investments in private markets.

Opening Doors to the Powerhouse of Startups

Due to the nature of the asset class, demanding high sums of money, venture capital has historically been inaccessible to lower net-worth individuals. Moreover, less than 10% of startups usually receive funding. Crowdfunding fractions that high ticket, enabling lower-income individuals to co-invest as pooled capital.

The rise of crowdfunding platforms and innovative financial technologies is changing the investment game. Everyday individuals are now able to participate in venture capital, real estate, and many other alternative assets under the private capital markets. Consequently, the crowdfunding market projected to contribute a staggering $28.8 billion to the startup ecosystem by 2027. This democratization unlocks a vast pool of potential capital for budding entrepreneurs, fueling the creation and acceleration of groundbreaking companies.

Beyond the Bottom Line: Investing in a Better Future

Today’s investors are more discerning than their predecessors. While financial returns remain crucial, there’s a growing desire for purpose-driven investments. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are drawn to businesses that not only promise profits but also contribute to a positive social impact. A study by Nasdaq found that 82% of Gen Z and close to two-thirds of young millennial investors have a preference for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investments.

Crowdfunding is more flexible for a broader range of multi-stage entrepreneurs, which in turn creates more impact in the long run. Alternative asset platforms like ArkWealth recognize this shift and empower investors to become active participants in shaping a better future. It focuses on the region’s strategic economic sectors, such as education, finance, healthcare, and commerce, and looks at how prospective startups solve real societal problems.

By investing in productive solutions for humanity and providing a platform that connects investors with startups that align with their values, startups gain more opportunities to drive positive change, with a powerful support network.

Building Bridges: Transparency and Community

Investors have always craved a clear vision of how their capital will be used to solve real-world problems and generate sustainable returns. That’s why crowdfunding platforms that prioritize transparency and authenticity foster trust with investors who value both profits and purpose.

Research on crowdfunding consistently shows that it promotes a more engaged community of investors by fostering a sense of ownership, shared purpose, and active participation. According to a 2022 SpringerLink report, 65% of backers reinvest after an investment, and 30% actively promote future projects. Investors can learn from founders, entrepreneurs can tap into valuable feedback, and a collaborative spirit takes root.

Platforms like Kickstarter and Republic benefit from social influence. Funders are motivated not just by potential returns but also by a connection to the project or its social value. Investors often become brand ambassadors, and features such as Republic’s Sharedrops facilitate this, where investors receive equity for promoting the brand.

Something the VC world has long been missing is the power of community. Investing in startups with crowdfunding alternative asset platforms like ArkWealth nurtures this sense of shared purpose, driving stronger engagement. The company has more than 80 internal private groups that entice users to invite their friends to learn and invest together, creating community-based investments.

A New Frontier in Alternative Asset Investments in Latam

The alternative investment industry is experiencing significant growth, projected to reach $17.2 trillion by 2025. The recent technology advancements and regulatory changes democratize access to high-growth sectors like renewable energy, private equity, and real estate. This trend is reshaping the investment landscape, fostering innovation and sustainability, and creating a more inclusive environment for wealth generation across diverse sectors.

Platforms like ArkWealth, are not just facilitating investment; they’re building bridges. These platforms go beyond traditional venture capital, opening doors for a wider range of investors to participate, democratizing wealth creation, and fostering innovation across multiple sectors.

The future of alternative asset investments should be inclusive, transparent, and purpose-driven. Community-driven platforms lead the charge in creating this new frontier, empowering both investors and entrepreneurs to build a more sustainable and equitable future.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company