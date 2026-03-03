Britive Unified PAM Integrates with New Extended Plan for AWS Security Hub

Britive, provider of a unified privileged access management (PAM) platform, today announced its unified PAM platform is now integrated with the Extended Plan in AWS Security Hub, the unified security solution from Amazon Web Services.

This integration enables customers to enforce Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) and secure their workloads across multi-cloud, hybrid, SaaS, on-prem, and AI workloads by minting ephemeral access at runtime for human, agentic AI, and non-human identities through a single-vendor experience with simplified procurement through AWS, consolidated support, and flexible pricing through AWS.

AWS Security Hub Extended Plan delivers curated enterprise security solutions from AWS and partners with simplified purchasing.

It streamlines procurement through a single vendor experience – simplified procurement through AWS, consolidated support, and flexible pricing.

Security Hub Extended Plan brings together the best of AWS detection services and curated partner solutions from endpoint and identity to security operations and artificial intelligence.

These solutions enable defense-in-depth across your organization while simplifying deployment.

“The AWS Security Hub Extended Plan delivers the end-to-end framework enterprises need most: total visibility, unified control, and runtime enforcement,” said Art Poghosyan, Britive co-founder and CEO.

“By integrating Britive’s Unified PAM with Security Hub Extended Plan, customers move beyond passive monitoring. They can now identify risk through a unified identity registry, govern it via a common policy engine, and execute runtime enforcement to mint dynamic, ephemeral privileges at the moment of request. This ensures standing privileges are eliminated across multi-cloud and hybrid environments before they can be exploited,” he added.

“As we expand our use of automation on AI and AWS, managing privileged access across human, service, and agentic identities has become a priority,” said Chetan Jha, Head of Identity & Vulnerability Management at Marqeta. “Britive gives us consistent controls across environments. The availability of Britive within AWS Security Hub Extended helps align access controls with the rest of our AWS Security investments.”

Britive, based in Los Angeles, California, delivers foundational identity security infrastructure for cloud and AI-powered enterprises.

A pioneer of cloud-native privileged access based on the Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) model, Britive helps organizations tame identity sprawl—spanning human users, machine identities, and autonomous agents—while eliminating excessive privilege and improving access governance at scale.

With a patented dynamic platform, Britive enables Fortune 500 companies across regulated industries to reduce risk, enforce least-privilege access, and accelerate innovation across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, and on-prem environments.

The company has written more about its integration with AWS Security Hub on its blog here.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.