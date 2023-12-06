Community-Driven Security Workflow Orchestration: Trickest Unveils New Edition

Trickest is a fully managed, user-centric, and hyper-scalable platform for cybersecurity teams to build, manage, orchestrate, and run critical custom offensive security workflows and integrations.

Trickest, a leader in enterprise security automation, launches the Community Edition (CE) of its Trickest Security Workflow Orchestration SaaS platform. Trickest’s Community Edition is set to democratize access to advanced cybersecurity tools, bringing state-of-the-art security orchestration capabilities to a broader audience including academia, security researchers, educators, and bug-bounty hunters.

On Trickest, security professionals can build, manage, orchestrate, and run various customized workflows and integrations for Vulnerability Scanning, Attack Surface Monitoring, Secret/Content Discovery, Threat Hunting, and Automated Penetration Testing.

The platform also assists in gathering and analyzing information about potential cyber threats, automating Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) gathering, supporting automated purple and red team operations, and facilitating continuous scanning for vulnerabilities (like outdated software, weak credentials, and misconfigurations).

At the same time, Trickest is delighted to welcome Ben Sadeghipour, aka NahamSec, as an advisor. “Joining the Trickest team as an advisor offers me a unique opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge security solutions while expanding my own expertise in offensive security,” said Ben Sadeghipour.

Nenad Zaric

Nenad Zaric, the CEO of Trickest, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to have Ben on board. Coupled with today’s launch of our Community Edition, this collaboration is a significant step towards enhancing our platform’s capabilities and embodies our commitment to empowering the cybersecurity community with powerful tools for automation and orchestration. With Ben’s involvement, we are well-positioned to deliver even more innovative security solutions to our customers and partners.”

Trickest Offensive Security Orchestration platform offers the following key capabilities:

Integrations with more than 300 Top-tier Community Open-Sourced Security Tools to develop a diverse set of methodologies and workflows.

A library of more than 80 Offensive Security Workflow Templates that users can quickly deploy to perform various security scans. Users can copy and edit these templates to tailor them to specific requirements or unique use cases.

Low-Code Visual Framework for building custom workflows, with drag-and-drop and user-friendly editing of the tools and scripts.

Scripting integrations in Bash and Python, as well as command-line interface (CLI) capabilities, for advanced customization and automation

Hyper-scalable managed infrastructure, designed to handle large-scale operations, covering millions of targets, mapping organizations’ entire attack surface

Community edition users can connect their own self-hosted machines, allowing workflow execution on private infrastructure.

Trickest platform is engineered for Enterprise Security Teams, Security Consultants and Partners, MSSPs, Penetration Testers, Purple and Red Teamers with the following use cases:

Attack Surface Management : Trickest is used to map and understand an organization’s entire external attack surface, enabling quick identification and management of exposed assets and vulnerabilities.

: Trickest is used to map and understand an organization’s entire external attack surface, enabling quick identification and management of exposed assets and vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Scanning : The platform facilitates continuous scanning for vulnerabilities like outdated software, weak credentials, and misconfigurations across a vast number of assets.

: The platform facilitates continuous scanning for vulnerabilities like outdated software, weak credentials, and misconfigurations across a vast number of assets. Threat Intelligence : Trickest assists in gathering and analyzing information about potential cyber threats, helping organizations proactively defend against emerging security risks.

: Trickest assists in gathering and analyzing information about potential cyber threats, helping organizations proactively defend against emerging security risks. Automated Penetration Testing : The platform allows for the configuration, simulation, and automation of penetration testing activities to assess and improve security defenses systematically.

: The platform allows for the configuration, simulation, and automation of penetration testing activities to assess and improve security defenses systematically. Continuous Automated Purple and Red Teaming: Trickest supports ongoing, automated purple and red team operations, enabling organizations to continuously evaluate their security posture through simulated adversarial emulation.

OSINT Automation: The platform automates Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) gathering, streamlining the process of collecting and analyzing publicly available data for security purposes.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.