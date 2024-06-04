Conversive messaging platform launches to make automated customer communication more personal

If you’ve ever text messaged back and forth with a healthcare provider, bank or retailer, chances are you’ve been annoyed by the lack of personal service. It’s something that most chatbots just can’t seem to grasp yet, but not for a lack of trying.

That’s why Nitin Seth, who has spent the last 15 years developing mobile marketing tools used by some of the world’s largest companies, has announced the launch of Conversive, a new conversational messaging platform with a pre-built library of personalizable messaging campaigns.

In a statement, Seth said, “We built Conversive to empower businesses to intelligently communicate with their customers across their preferred text-based platforms and create a strong connection through personable marketing campaigns and high availability.”

Conversive enables companies to build comprehensive two-way marketing campaigns with AI response automation for conversations that happen anytime, anywhere, and across any digital channel.

The company focuses on industries including finance, education, healthcare, staffing, real estate, and law, and is specifically designed to elevate messaging outcomes in those sectors, according to the company.

The idea is to allow businesses to be available to respond to their clients 24/7, with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots and text campaigns. These tools respond to prospects, qualify opportunities, book appointments, promote services, manage onboarding, attend to customer service needs and deliver outbound sales and marketing campaigns — all with personalized data integrations.

The platform features CRM integrations with Salesforce, Zoho, and HubSpot to safely access customer data for Personal Identifiable Information (PII) integrations.

This feature also updates the data gathered during message interactions back to the CRM to guide future communications. This 360-degree data approach elevates business capabilities to maximize engagement experiences for customers when making important decisions throughout their customer lifecycle.

Privacy and security were also integral to the development of Conversive, said Seth. “We also felt it was vital to make this a safe and trusted messaging platform with default compliance and regulatory frameworks so companies can safely build rapport with their clients and instill more trust in their services.”

According to a company release, Conversive prioritizes data privacy, messaging compliance, and consumer safety as the foundation of its platform. The platform uses messaging controls for adhering to and continuously renewing consumer opt-in preferences, international regulatory requirements for 10DLC registrations, HIPAA, GDPR, TCPA, ISO, and anti-spam capabilities.

Conversive stems from Seth’s previous legacy of messaging excellence at SMS-Magic, a popular messaging app found on the Salesforce AppExchange and Zoho Marketplace, and builds upon its expertise in high-stakes industries, deep tech stack integrations, omnichannel capabilities, and ready-to-use configurations.

Similar apps include Intercom, Birdeye and Drift, among others.

Image Credit: Conversive

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.