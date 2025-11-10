Credibl appoints sustainability leader Viral Thakker as Chief Business Officer to help more businesses achieve regulatory ESG compliance 

Sustainable investment in the US has faced political backlash in 2025 after the current administration’s anti-ESG campaign. However, the good news is this hasn’t resulted in companies dropping their sustainability initiatives.

Company operations always need to keep an eye on the bottom line, and the sustainable choice is often the one that results in the best value for the business in the long-term. In short, companies will continue to pursue sustainability actions when it makes sense from a financial point of view. Similarly, investors will continue to assess companies’ ESG strengths and weaknesses to identify the best long-term investments.

If we look at the picture on a global scale, we can see regulatory pressure mounting in which enterprises must disclose sustainability reports. From the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) in the European Union to the Australian Sustainability Reporting Standards (ASRS), ESG reporting is now enshrined in law for the largest companies.

Meanwhile, emerging mandates across the Asia Pacific now require multinational corporations to report audited environmental and social impacts across their value chains.

Whether it’s driven by a need to maintain compliance or align with investor interests, companies need to ensure they have reliable and comprehensive ESG data on all operational activity.

Credibl, an AI-powered sustainability management platform trusted by more than 150 global organizations, is announcing today that Viral Thakker has joined as Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer in a move that’s set to help more companies access its market-leading solution.

Why technology will lead the next chapter of sustainability reporting

In 2025, the influence of the ISSB sustainability disclosure standards (IFRS S1 and S2) will be felt globally, helping to drive consistent and transparent sustainability reporting across jurisdictions in line with global ESG expectations.

Thakker’s appointment comes at a timely moment as sustainability reporting shifts from voluntary disclosure to mandatory compliance.

Viral Thakker

What enterprises previously managed through spreadsheets now demands enterprise-grade infrastructure capable of handling audit requirements and framework complexity at scale.

“Viral’s appointment is transformational for Credibl,” said Jitesh Shetty, Co-Founder and CEO of Credibl.

“He brings not only deep sustainability transformation expertise but also the credibility and network that will accelerate our enterprise expansion. As regulatory requirements intensify and assurance standards tighten, companies need a trusted technology partner who understands both the compliance landscape and the transformation journey. Viral embodies that combination,” added the executive.

Credibl has been growing its momentum within the enterprise market in recent years as companies turn to the AI-powered platform to manage everything from Scope 3 emissions to supply chain assessments.

Now, Thakker is set to continue this momentum and help more enterprises solve their ESG data challenges.

“The market inflection point is clear,” Thakker explained. “Sustainability has moved from voluntary CSR initiatives to mandatory disclosure requirements embedded in enterprise risk management, supply chain resilience, and access to capital. Companies that build robust data infrastructure now will be positioned for competitive advantage. Those that delay will face material consequences – from regulatory penalties to investor scrutiny to market access barriers.”

Building robust ESG data infrastructure for enterprise organizations

Thakker has 28 years of sustainability and strategic transformation experience, most recently serving as Deloitte’s Global Consulting Services Sustainability Technology & Transformation Leader and Head of Sustainability & Climate Practice for South Asia.

This has given him a front-row seat into the real-world challenges that companies today face when trying to manage ESG reporting. In many cases, the complexity of enterprise operations and global supply chains, coupled with poor data infrastructure, has led to data blind spots and inaccurate reports.

One hand, inaccurate data means that companies won’t know which actions can help to reduce carbon emissions. On the other, it could set them up for costly fines and legal action in the new era of mandatory climate reporting.

“After nearly three decades helping enterprises design sustainability and business strategies, I’ve seen firsthand how companies struggle with fragmented data systems and mounting compliance complexity,” said Thakker.

“What convinced me to join Credibl was the team’s agility in solving real client problems and the platform’s ability to operationalize sustainability through AI-driven automation. The Smart Sustainability Stack addresses the fundamental challenge of turning disparate data into audit-ready disclosures that meet evolving global standards.”

Strategic performance management with Credibl

Thakker holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

He is also actively involved in supporting climate action, acting as a leader in South Asia’s sustainability movement and advising Project Mumbai on its Mumbai Climate Week 2026 initiative.

In Thakker’s new role as Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, he will lead global business strategy for Credibl, marking a new chapter for the AI-powered sustainability management platform.