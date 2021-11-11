Horasis Asia Meeting 2021 to bring world leaders together to discuss region’s path forward

For the second time in its history, the annual Horasis Asia Meeting will be hosted virtually to convene hundreds of the region’s most respected government and business leaders. The summit takes place on November 26th, and discussions will focus on pathways forward for Asian countries that are tackling the unprecedented challenges of their post-COVID futures.

With this meeting, Horasis will look to present a systemic view of activities affecting the drivers of Asia’s economic success and how Asian businesses interact regionally as well as globally.

The Horasis Asia Meeting first began in 2016 and has quickly become one of the most important forums to encourage dialogue between Asian leaders to make way for positive investments and growth. The Switzerland-based think tank hosts multiple summits every year throughout the world with the aim to find sustainable business solutions.

“Asia is truly going through a transition,” said Horasis Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter.

“And rather than looking inward, now is the time for leaders to come together and rebuild trust. Only by working together will we begin to create a more just, equitable future for all.”

Overall, Asia has been remarkably prepared to fend off coronavirus surges, as most countries have kept COVID-19 cases very low compared to the West and successfully avoided a second surge.

Over the course of the Horasis Asia Meeting 2021, panels and talks will focus on rebooting economic activity, how jobs in the region will look going forward, and how more sustainable development can occur in Asia in a post-coronavirus world.

Among the leaders in attendance for the Horasis Asia Meeting 2021 will be:

Joseph Chan , Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong

Taro Kono , Minister for Administrative Reform and Regulatory Reform, Japan

Suharso Monoarfa , Minister of National Development Planning, Indonesia

Sansern Samalapa , Vice Minister of Commerce, Thailand

Ramon Lopez , Secretary of Trade and Industry, The Philippines

Nguyen Minh Vu , Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, VietnamSuresh Prabhu, former Cabinet Minister, India

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Former Prime Minister, Sri Lanka

The annual Horasis Asia Meeting is Asia’s premier gathering of the region’s most senior leaders from business and government. The location of the meeting rotates annually and recently has been held in Bangkok, Thailand (2016), Kolkata, India (2017), Binh Duong New City, Vietnam (2018, 2019) and virtually in 2020.

The Horasis Asia Meeting 2021 will be held on November 26th. Those interested in registering to watch the event can do so by visiting here.