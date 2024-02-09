Infinant and Agility.io collaborate to propel BaaS fintech apps launch for financial institutions

As the financial industry undergoes rapid digitization, Infinant is at the forefront of innovation with its strategic partnership announcement today. Teaming up with Agility.io, a global leader in digital software solutions, Infinant aims to empower financial institutions in the swift deployment of their banking-as-a-service (BaaS) programs.

This collaboration facilitates the seamless integration of Agility’s Kash app with Infinant’s Interlace platform, offering banks a customizable digital solution without the usual complexities of legacy core integration.

Riaz Syed, CEO, Infinant.

Infinant’s innovative coreless platform empowers community and regional banks to navigate the evolving financial landscape by sidestepping the challenges associated with outsourced BaaS.

CEO Riaz Syed emphasizes, “Our partnership with Agility.io streamlines the launch process for our bank clients’ digital apps or BaaS fintech solutions, significantly reducing time-to-market while alleviating compliance burdens.”

By offering a platform for banks to assert control and redefine BaaS paradigms, Infinant is pioneering new value propositions for financial institutions.

Angelina Ho, CEO of Agility.io, lauds Infinant’s vision for the market, stating, “We are excited about Infinant’s vision and their commitment to empowering banks with a platform that reshapes the future of BaaS.”

Together, the combined solution empowers banks to manage compliance and regulatory aspects seamlessly while expediting the launch of their digital brands to market, catering to both retail and business use cases.

Agility Kash, a highly customizable solution tailored for the financial services sector, enables companies to accelerate their time-to-market by licensing and white-labeling modern web and mobile applications, typically reducing deployment timelines by six months.

