Ingenico and Jifiti’s effort to simplify embedded lending integration for economic growth

Ingenico, the global leader in payment acceptance solutions, joins forces with Jifiti, the global-leading fintech in white-labeled embedded lending, in a landmark worldwide alliance. This partnership empowers merchants to seamlessly offer financing options, provided by accredited financial institutions and enabled by Jifiti, through Ingenico’s innovative cloud-based Payments Platform as a Service (PPaaS).

In today’s dynamic retail environment, merchants are actively seeking in-store solutions that not only enhance customer experiences but also bolster financial resilience. The Ingenico-Jifiti partnership introduces a range of critical advantages tailored to address the current economic context, ensuring sustained viability across various use cases.

Jifiti’s white-labeled platform supports every B2B and B2C point-of-sale financing option, including installment loans, lines of credit, net terms and split payments. With its global presence, Jifiti gives merchants easy access to loan programs from trusted local banks and lenders.

The partnership achieves a significant breakthrough by simplifying integration through the powerful capabilities of PPaaS. This empowerment extends to Jifiti’s embedded lending platform, enabling banks, acquirers, and merchants to easily activate their point-of-sale financing offerings with a seamless configuration process. As the solution is white-labeled, the financing offering can be integrated natively within the customer journey, in-store and online, thereby deepening customer relationships and nurturing long-lasting brand loyalty.

The customer journey is simplified to a seamless scan of a QR code on Ingenico’s AXIUM range of payment terminals, facilitated through their smartphone. This swift process allows them to complete the transaction, using their pre-approved credit. For the merchant, closing the transaction and processing the payment is business-as-usual, mirroring the ease of any other payment method facilitated through Ingenico.

Ingenico’s cutting-edge cloud-based PPaaS solution empowers its clientele, including merchants, banks, and acquirers, to effortlessly deploy a comprehensive array of payment options and value-added services available on AXIUM, Ingenico’s Android range of payment terminals.

“Through our partnership with Jifiti, we are eager to equip banks, acquirers, PSPs, and ISVs, who serve as the direct partners for these merchants, with the tools to strengthen their customer relationships, boost revenues, and drive sales through flexible payment options. As a global leader in payments, we are dedicated to providing value-added products and services worldwide, and collaborating with Jifiti is a significant step towards achieving this goal,” stated Giulio Montemagno, General Manager of PPaaS at Ingenico.

“At Jifiti, we believe that the best value to our customers comes through close partnerships with like-minded, industry-leading partners. We are proud to be partnering with Ingenico on our quest to fuel growth for merchants across every consumer and business customer channel,” stated Yaacov Martin, CEO of the Jifiti Group.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.