Ingram Micro Cloud and Google partner to give Southeast Asian companies a boost

The Channel just got a huge boost, as now over 600 million people in Southeast Asia can access an array of mission-critical cloud services through Ingram Micro Cloud’s (IMC) vast online marketplace.

This is good news for Southeast Asia – a region that has experienced steep growth in recent years across all sectors, so with this this recent expansion, resellers in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand will now have access to Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Google Workspace, and Chrome Enterprise through Ingram Micro Cloud. Needless to say, this latest expansion is a major achievement for the global cloud community as a whole.

“Ingram Micro Cloud is incredibly excited to partner with Google Cloud, and in turn provide our reseller partners across Southeast Asia with exclusive access to our Google Cloud Platform, Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise portfolio.” Victor Paradell, executive director, cloud channel sales, emerging markets at Ingram Micro Cloud said

As the cloud becomes more pertinent to everyday life, and inseparable from the way business is conducted, enterprises and small businesses alike are becoming more dependent upon hyperscale platforms to scale. With that, IMC’s latest foray into rapidly growing Southeast Asia is focused on spreading Google Cloud offerings into the new territory.

Victor Paradell. Photo Credit: LinkedIn

“Channel partners in the region will benefit from the strength of this collaboration to capture significant growth opportunities across Google’s end-to-end cloud services offerings,” Paradell added.

Having first been launched in the US, UK, Canadian and French markets, this latest expansion into Southeast Asia bolsters IMC’s global offering by providing partners with new ways to leverage Google Cloud Platform (GCP, Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise) to grow their businesses.

To ensure the success of this new venture, Google Cloud and Ingram Micro Cloud are currently providing channel partners with the skills and insight they need to manage the needs of end customers and grow their base. This comes as a wider partner growth initiative meant to enable and support new GCP, Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise practices across Ingram Micro Cloud’s continuously growing partner network to provide end-to-end engagement for the end customers of systems integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) who comprise the fabric of the vast cloud community.

As a result of this expanded relationship with Google Cloud, Ingram Micro Cloud expects its vast partner network to have new opportunities to meet customer needs, while expanding their IaaS businesses.

The great news is, despite the current economic downturn, the global IaaS market is booming, with Gartner reporting 40.7% growth in worldwide IaaS public cloud services in 2020 and market researchers predicting that the industry will reach $74.63 billion by 2025.

“This surge in cloud deployments means that the need for highly-skilled partners to advance our customers’ digital transformation goals has never been greater,” said Ruma Balasubramanian, managing director, Southeast Asia at Google Cloud.

There’s no signs of a slowdown in the cloud computing and IaaS industry, which means channel partners can continue to build their networks, scale, and open up new markets.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company