As AI continues to reshape the healthtech landscape, Prezent announces Marine Queniart Stojanovic has joined its senior executive board

Prezent, an enterprise AI platform focused on building an operating system for business communications, announced this week the appointment of Marine Queniart Stojanovic to its Senior Executive Board. The company, which according to TechCrunch was recently valued at $400M USD, develops tools designed to help large organizations turn complex information into clear, consistent executive materials.

Queniart Stojanovic joins a board that includes senior figures from technology and healthcare including Maria Martinez and Charlotte Owens. The executives brings more than 25 years of experience from GSK and Sanofi, where she led commercial, general management, and digital transformation initiatives across the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.

According to Rajat Mishra, CEO of Prezent, life sciences organizations require deep domain expertise to meaningfully improve communication workflows.

He added in a company statement that Queniart Stojanovic’s perspective will help guide the company’s next phase of growth in regulated industries.

The appointment comes as Prezent continues it expansion and growth as an enterprise AI platform, including the recent launch of an API aimed at automating on-brand presentations for clinical updates, regulatory briefings, and executive communications within healthcare and life sciences organizations.

The company earlier shared it plans to acquire other companies in the space, following its purchase of Prezentium.

Prezent is the intelligent operating system for enterprise business communication. Founded by Rajat Mishra, Prezent enables Life Sciences and Technology professionals to communicate with clarity, consistency, and compliance at scale. Designed for each enterprise’s brand and audience, Prezent’s AI agents, software, and expert services deliver measurable business impact and ROI across the enterprise.

