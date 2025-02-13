Ness Digital Engineering named by Confluent as Regional SI of the Year award

Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company, has been working to bring the power of streaming to more business users in the Americas thanks to its role as a System Integration (SI) Partner for leading event streaming platform Confluent.

This week the company was recognized by Confluent as its Regional SI of the Year (AMER) at the enterprise’s Global Partner Awards.

Confluent is one of the most widely used tools for event-driven microservices. Its platform provides a complete set of tools needed to connect and process data streams throughout the entire business in order to build smart, real-time applications.

Data in motion is becoming a foundational part of modern companies, and Confluent’s cloud-native platform acts as the central nervous system.

At the same time, leaders and decision-makers need to understand the importance of focusing on enterprise-wide data streaming.

This is where Confluent’s network of System Integrators play a critical role.

The Confluent partner ecosystem enables customers to launch new use cases and accelerate their migration journeys seamlessly, and their outstanding contributions were recently recognized at the annual Global Partner Awards.

Ness received the coveted Regional SI of the Year (AMER) at Confluent’s 2025 Global Partner Awards, appearing alongside global players including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Tata Consultancy.

Commenting on the recognition, Mahesh Raja, Chief Growth Officer at Ness Digital Engineering, said in a company statement: “At Ness, we help clients seamlessly design, build, and optimize next-generation data architectures on the Confluent platform.”

“This recognition underscores our strong collaboration with Confluent and our commitment to keeping our joint customers’ Data-in-Motion. Together, we’re shaping the future of real-time data streaming and driving innovation in the modern data stack,” added the executive.

“Data streaming is a team sport that’s impossible to win without meaningful, highly collaborative partnerships,” said Paul Mac Farland, SVP of Partner and Innovation Ecosystem at Confluent.

“Confluent is an ecosystem company, and our 2025 Partner of the Year winners exemplify how we can raise the bar for what customers can achieve through data streaming. Together, we are accelerating results for real-time outcomes.”

The Confluent Partner Awards recognizes partners that go above and beyond to deliver transformative customer value with data streaming–whether that’s through real-time business solutions or implementing cutting-edge technologies, among other areas.

Its 10 global award categories reflect the many ways partners across system integrations, cloud service providers, and technology partners leverage Confluent’s complete data streaming platform to connect, stream, govern, and process data as it happens.

Whether it’s helping a financial institution evaluate their choice of voice biometric systems, or building custom connectors so customers can process data no matter where it is in real-time—each award category represents a top partner that provides a critical piece of the data-to-value chain.

For Confluent, its partner ecosystem is an integral part of its plan to pursue the $60 billion market opportunity ahead thanks to a collective ability to help customers launch new use cases and accelerate their migration journeys seamlessly.

Together, Confluent, Ness and its partner ecosystem are helping companies worldwide put their data in motion to unlock the transformative power of real-time data streaming.