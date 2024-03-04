Online counseling provider Wellin5 partners with tmental health AI leader Kintsugi to guarantee empathetic, effective, and data-driven care

Wellin5, a leading provider of online counseling, has announced a new partnership with Kintsugi, an AI mental health technology company.

Wellin5 counts over 50,000 mental health care clients in the United States and Canada. The platform pairs counselors with patients seeking counseling for a wide range of mental health anxiety, depression, as well as couples counseling, among others.

After successfully scaling its flagship product in Canada in 2019, Wellin5 acquired Therachat in 2020 to expand its presence in the U.S. market.

Kintsugi is an innovative voice biomarker software that detects signs of depression and anxiety from short clips of free-form speech, closing mental health care gaps across risk-bearing health systems saving time and lives.

William Masih, CEO and founder of Wellin5. Image credit: LinkedIn

Based in Berkeley, California, Kintsugi uses artificial intelligence to help mental health care professionals listen “between the lines” for voice biomarkers that can detect signs of mental illness.

Kintsugi’s AI-powered tool, Kintsugi Voice, will be integrated into Wellin5’s counseling services, offering a revolutionary mental health screening and monitoring approach.

This technology enables counselors to efficiently screen for depression and anxiety and evaluate treatment impacts over time, leveraging voice biomarkers for objective insights.

“We are immensely proud of this partnership with Kintsugi. It represents not just our resilience and growth in challenging times but also our commitment to innovative solutions in mental health care,” said William Masih, CEO and founder of Wellin5. “This collaboration will significantly enhance our ability to provide empathetic, effective, and data-driven care to our patients.”

Grace Chang, CEO and founder of Kintsugi, added, “Partnering with Wellin5 is a milestone for Kintsugi. Our AI solution aims to transform how mental health conditions are detected and monitored, and with Wellin5, we can make a real impact in the lives of thousands.”

Grace Chang, CEO, Kintsugi. Image credit: Kintsugi



This partnership is set to address the significant challenges in mental health diagnosis and treatment.

With Kintsugi Voice, Wellin5 counselors will be able to access real-time mental wellness scores, reducing reliance on conventional assessment methods that are subjective, time-consuming, and based on invasive questions that patients may not feel comfortable answering.

Wellin5’s commitment to redefining mental health care, especially while many have struggled to maintain operations, speaks to the company’s resilience and dedication to its mission.

This partnership with Kintsugi is a testament to Wellin5’s continuous innovation and growth in the mental health space.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.