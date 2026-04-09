Ourself Health’s launch of Stella brings AI-powered insights to women’s hormonal healthcare

Although we continue to push the frontiers in innovation across healthcare, women remain one of the most underrepresented demographic groups.

For instance, prior to 1993 it was much rarer to see women included in clinical trials. These historical biases in foundational healthcare data mean that many drugs and devices on the market today are often suboptimal for women.

However, a new generation of female entrepreneurs in the healthcare space are working to reduce these healthcare disparities between the genders with solutions that address unmet medical needs in the community.

One of these examples can be found with Adriana Torosian’s Ourself Health, a women’s health platform focused on helping women understand how hormones shape their daily health.

This week the company announced the launch of Stella, an AI-powered health companion designed to help women connect the dots between hormones, symptoms and daily patterns, and turn those insights into personalized guidance and actions.

The hormonal blindspot women face

Hormones have a huge influence on a number of biological functions. They control everything from our mood and energy to sleep, weight and metabolism. Women often suffer from hormone imbalances with subtle symptoms that are often disregarded by traditional medical diagnostic methods.

Despite the growing availability of health data in general, women are often left to make sense of complex symptoms that stem from hormones, without clear visibility into the patterns driving how they feel.

Entrepreneur Adriana Torosian is on a mission to address this gap and give women better visibility into their overall health by understanding how their hormones fit into the wider picture of wellness with Ourself Health.

The platform connects symptoms, hormonal cycles, treatments, and lifestyle factors in one place, helping users better understand their bodies and recognize patterns that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Understanding hormonal signals with AI

Hormonal imbalances can be subtle, with a range of symptoms easily confused with other conditions. AI’s expertise in analysing complex data sets and finding anomalies in a fraction of the time could change this for good.

With the introduction of Stella, the AI-powered tool from Ourself Health, the company is taking the next step in its evolution and moving beyond tracking and interpretation, and towards personalized guidance designed to support informed health decisions and take specific action.

Ourself Health CEO Adriana Torosian (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

Unlike generic health tools, Stella combines the world’s leading women’s health research with a user’s personal health history, ensuring every answer is evidence-based and specific.

“Our goal has always been to help women understand what’s happening in their bodies and why,” said Adriana Torosian, founder of Ourself Health.

“Stella builds on that foundation by helping translate data, coupled with the most current women’s health research, into guidance that women can use in their daily lives,” added the executive.

A new era of women’s health

The idea for Ourself Health began with Adriana’s personal experience. After living a healthy and active life, she experienced a sudden and unexplained health crisis that disrupted her routine and left her searching for answers.

She searched widely for answers, consulting both Western and Eastern medicine, but neither the origin of her symptoms nor an effective treatment was clear. Lacking the insight and support she needed, she began building her own system, tracking her symptoms, lifestyle habits, and hormonal cycles to better understand what was happening in her body.

The Ourself Health app was the result of this experience. It has been built to support women across all life stages, from early reproductive years through perimenopause and menopause, recognizing that hormonal changes occur continuously throughout life.

By connecting symptoms, lifestyle factors, and hormonal signals over time, the company aims to provide personalized support and clarity as women navigate different phases of their health.