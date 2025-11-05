Prezent AI named an Inc. Power Partner in 2025 in a nod to the future of tech-powered business communication

Inc.’s Power Partner Awards present the definitive list of B2B partners in the U.S. and around the globe that small businesses and entrepreneurs can rely on.

The prestigious award honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting their customers and helping startups grow. Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups.

These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business. This week, Inc. announced its list of awardees for 2025.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

While applications such as hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, information management and cloud migration feature heavily, business communication has long remained a challenging area to address with tech innovation.

This is due to the subjective nature of business communication and the complexity of providing an AI solution for corporate messaging to companies that work at scale while preserving the personalized outputs that are required for effective materials.



Prezent AI is on a mission to fill this niche. After making the 2024 list, the Palo Alto-based startup has been recognized again in 2025 in a nod to the future of intelligent business communication.

Driving business results through the power of excellent communication

The Power Partner awards recognize that word-of-mouth referrals remain as one of the most established ways for business owners to navigate the endless product and service offerings on the market to find the best fit for their operational needs.

For the Founder of Prezent, Rajat Mishra, an AI-powered communications platform included in the 2025 cohort, launching a business during the pandemic is something he has first-hand experience with.

After seeing how many executives during his career at some of the top Fortune 500 companies continued to fall short with effective communication, he was driven to invest his own money to build a tech-driven solution that could truly address this widespread challenge.

Still, the decision to quit a senior executive role at Cisco depended on Mishra’s commitment to the mission of his company: democratizing great business communication.

Prezent officially launched in March 2021, and the company has gone from strength to strength since then, helping business leaders to grow their own ventures thanks to the range of intelligent communication tools on the platform.

Since 2024, the company has seen an outstanding year of growth in a testament to the widespread demand for AI-powered business communication solutions.

In October 2025, Prezent raised an additional $30 million in funding in a round led by Multiplier Capital, Greycroft, and Nomura Strategic Ventures. Now valued at $400 million, the startup lans to use the new capital largely for acquisitions.

The company has also made its first acquisition, buying Prezentium, founded by Deepti Juturu, a services-led presentation company that operates in the life sciences vertical.

AI’s untapped potential to disrupt corporate use cases

McKinsey research sizes the long-term AI opportunity at $4.4 trillion in added productivity growth potential from corporate use cases.

The team believes that current agency models are obsolete, leaving enterprises paying for slow and overpriced content that slows down the pace of work and doesn’t allow for agile use across large organizational workflows.

The company is aiming to disrupt the outdated status quo with a bold AI-enabled roll-up strategy to bring the only all-in-one human and AI business communication platform to market. While the company has a solid presence in the life sciences and technology sectors, there are plans to reach enterprises in other verticals going forward through the acquisition of other presentation service providers.

This places Prezent AI on track to become the first enterprise business communication unicorn.

Helping founders to grow with communication excellence

The team at Prezent believes that every business owner deserves to have access to the tools and techniques that let their ideas come to life, thanks to sophisticated business storytelling capabilities driven by an AI co-pilot called ASTRID.

This means Prezent’s service offering goes much deeper than other solutions in the market. The AI-driven tools go one step further, building audience empathy, structured storylines, high-end designed templates, expert guides, and contextual learning modules.

The company offers a range of solutions to meet the communication needs of its customers, including small and midsize companies. For one, its platform offers a one-stop shop that helps other entrepreneurs to manage all of their communication materials in one place, to ensure that brand consistency is maintained.

Prezent has the ability to shave an average of 70% off the time needed to create a presentation, while also ensuring that the content is clear and engaging thanks to its AI-powered features.

In addition, the platform’s features take the benefits of Prezent even further. For instance, Fingerprint 2.0 is designed to help founders become self-aware communicators by assigning audiences with one of eight ‘fingerprint archetypes.’

The process helps founders understand that audience is always the first priority when it comes to communication materials. This allows everything from the way that data points are visualized to the order in which information is presented, in order to build the story in a way that resonates with a specific audience.

For entrepreneurs, effective communication can help out with everything from sales pitches to employee engagement. With Prezent, the tools needed to make this happen can be accessed by everyone.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company

