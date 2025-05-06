Prezent marks another major milestone as Dr. Charlotte Owens appointed to newly announced Senior Executive Board

Since GenAI hit the public market, it’s been a natural fit for a range of communication tasks. From writing emails and social media posts to publishing blogs, AI promises to save time and help professionals take care of everyday writing tasks more efficiently.

Yet for many industries, communication tasks are integral to core operations. For example, if we think about medical industries, communication materials support everything from clinical trials and funding applications, to patient information leaflets or medical guidance on a new drug.

Clearly, communication is not something left to an afterthought. It requires the strategic dissemination of scientific information to a range of target audiences at different levels of understanding. It’s also crucial to build trust between medical professionals and the general public, while tackling online misinformation.

Many in the industry have felt that AI is still too much of a loose cannon to trust with such tasks, given its habit of hallucinations.

However, one rapidly growing AI-powered communication startup is on a mission to bring the benefits of AI to high-stakes professional use cases. With $45M raised and momentum building, the company is scaling fast to meet the rising demand for faster, smarter business communication across industries and geographies.

This week, Prezent marked another major milestone as Dr. Charlotte Owens, former SVP and Head of Global Medical Affairs & Outcomes Research at Organon, was appointed to its newly announced Senior Executive Board—a group of leaders working with the company.

The Senior Executive Board

The Senior Executive Board at Prezent is a collection of external leaders who bring expertise, strategic perspective, and a shared belief in the company’s mission to democratize great communication.

Dr. Charlotte Owens

The individual’s insights will help shape everything from product development to market strategy as the company builds a category-defining platform for enterprise teams.

The board will also offer deep insights into the communication needs and challenges of specific industries.

As a healthcare leader, Dr. Charlotte Owens brings over two decades of experience as a physician, executive, and educator where she spent her career bringing complex medical information to everyone form clinicians and scientists to business leaders and patients.

She attended the University of California Davis where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Physiology, the University of Michigan where she obtained her Doctorate in Medicine on a full merit scholarship and the Henry Ford Health System where she completed her internship and residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Her appointment to the Senior Executive Board is promises to be landmark moment for both the company and the future of medical communication and healthcare information.

On her motivations to join the Board, Dr. Owens commented, “When I first learned about Prezent, I was stunned at how much time, money, and effort I had put into creating communications that took hours and hours to get right—only to realize Prezent could help me do that in a matter of minutes. That time back meant more space to strategize, inform, socialize—while not having to go it alone when it came to making communication within my organization more inclusive and actionable.”

Yet for Dr. Owens, using AI in healthcare isn’t just about speed and efficiency, but impact.

“Especially in healthcare, we need to understand information quickly, reach people where they are, and speak in a language they understand. Joining Prezent at this inflection point feels essential,” she explained.

“What really drove me to want to join the board at this time is a recognition that, now more than ever, the need to communicate effectively is incredibly important.”

When AI and healthcare communications collide

Dr Owens is the former Senior Vice President and Head of Global Medical Affairs & Outcomes Research at Organon, where she oversaw large-scale communication efforts across global markets and medical disciplines. She currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for DeepLook Medical and as an adjunct Assistant Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Morehouse School of Medicine, where she remains deeply committed to education and mentorship in women’s health.

She explained, “I bring the perspective of being a physician, a healthcare executive, and a human being—and that combination gives me a unique vantage point. I can speak to what patients are asking for, what providers are asking for, and what better communication means from a return-on-investment standpoint in healthcare.”

Bringing professional storytelling to every professional

Prezent has been designed to help any member of an organization unlock storytelling capabilities that include audience empathy, structured storylines, high-end designed templates, and contextual learning modules.

Yet Dr. Owens, the strength and diversity of the AI-powered communication tools is only part of the picture at Prezent.

“The combination of tools, training, and templates is impressive, but what truly sets Prezent apart is its adaptability—and the people behind it. I haven’t encountered many teams this thoughtful about real-world use cases, especially across industries.”

“Whether it’s creating presentations, learning new storytelling techniques, or tailoring content for global audiences, Prezent doesn’t treat communication as one-size-fits-all. The team listens, iterates, and co-creates with customers. That responsiveness is rare.”

It’s also the people. Everyone I’ve met at Prezent is deeply committed to the mission. There’s a strong culture of collaboration, curiosity, and listening—which, in my view, is just as important as the tech.”

The future of AI in healthcare communication

In the global medical industry battles against online medical misinformation, AI-powered communication could prove key for patient engagement. Here, Dr. Owens believes we’re just getting started.

“AI is here to stay—and it’s growing at a pace that’s incredibly impressive. Being part of a company that understands AI and communication—and wants to bring those two worlds together—is really important,” Dr Owens concluded.