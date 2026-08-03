SoFi didn’t just enter small business lending. It exposed what regional banks are wasting 

By Luca Terragni, Co-Founder of Prestatech

SoFi Technologies stepped into small-business lending on June 30 when it launched fixed loans between $2,500 and $250,000, with no application or origination fees, no prepayment penalties, and funding as soon as 24 hours after approval.

On the surface, the move reads as a well capitalized consumer fintech finally showing up in an underserved market. But underneath, it’s something sharper, and the regional and community banks currently ceding ground should be paying the closest attention as to why.

Small business lending in the U.S. faces a strange problem. Demand is strong, credit is technically available, and yet small business owners still can’t get to it easily nor affordably. The Federal Reserve’s 2026 Report on Employer Firms found that the share of small business owners applying for financing through online fintech lenders has nearly doubled over five years, rising from 17% in 2020 to 29% in 2025, even though applicants at small banks were still more likely to be approved than those who went to fintechs or large banks.

What’s more: 60% of businesses that borrowed from online lenders ended up paying more than they expected, compared with roughly a third of bank borrowers.

Businesses are thus migrating toward fintech lenders in growing numbers, in other words, not because those lenders serve them better, but because they’re faster and easier to reach. Meanwhile, they are paying a real premium for it.

Kansas City Fed data shows loan demand and approval rates have declined at the largest banks over the past year, while both metrics rose at smaller, more nimble institutions. Big banks are pulling back from small business credit at the exact moment small businesses need it the most, and smaller lenders, including both banks and non-banks, are absorbing the difference.

Incentive, not access, is the real gap

Set against the migration numbers, SoFi’s launch looks like an opportunity non-bank lenders are seizing while banks sit still. Read more carefully, it’s an indictment of an industry sitting on data it doesn’t use.

Regional and community banks already have what SoFi is building its underwriting edge on: continuous visibility into their small business clients’ operating accounts, the same real time cash flow data that reveals a business’ health long before a year-end financial statement would.

The bottleneck was never data access. Regulators have spent years working on that, mostly with the CFPB’s May 2026 rule easing small business lending data reporting burdens for community banks and smaller lenders. What FinRegLab’s research on cashflow underwriting points to instead is the real constraint: community banks face genuine resource limits in building the data pipelines, validating new underwriting models, and vetting vendors needed to operationalize this data at scale.

Most of the AI and predictive underwriting capability entering community and regional banks today arrives embedded in vendor loan origination platforms rather than built internally, which means the intelligence exists but the institution often treats it as vendor functionality rather than core capability it owns and understands.

That distinction matters more than it sounds: practically, when a vendor’s model shapes credit exposure, the financial consequences land on the bank’s balance sheet regardless of who built the model.

SoFi, thus, didn’t out-innovate the banking industry on data access. It simply built the incentive and the infrastructure to act on data that regional banks have had all along.

A narrow bend, picked on purpose

SoFi’s own framing was modest. CEO Anthony Noto positioned the launch as a natural extension of the platform, since members’ financial lives don’t stop at personal goals but also include the businesses they’re building, he said.

That’s true, but it undersells what actually happened. SoFi has spent years running a referral marketplace that routed its members’ small business financing needs to bank and fintech partners, collecting application and repayment behavior on those referrals without carrying any of the credit risk itself.

Going direct now isn’t a new bet on an unfamiliar market. It’s the payoff of years spent watching how the flow performed before writing a single check. And critically, SoFi isn’t originating loans to a cold small business audience, but lending to its own members, people it already has months or years of deposits, spending and repayment history on.

That is a fundamentally different underwriting problem than acquiring an unknown small business borrower off the street.

There’s also a structural reason SoFi picked this exact loan band. At $2,500 to $250,000, small business credit behaves much closer to consumer credit than to commercial lending: the owner’s personal financial behavior, including income stability, spending discipline and existing debt load to name a few, tends to dominate the credit decisions more than the business’ own financials do.

This is the one segment of the SMB lending spectrum where a consumer-lending model transfers cleanly because, in practice, it is mostly a consumer decision wearing a business label.

Move above that ceiling, and the model breaks: you have the business itself – think seasonality, customer concentration, how entangled the owner’s finances are with the company’s – and that’s a different discipline entirely.

SoFi didn’t prove consumer fintechs are ready to underwrite small business broadly; it’s proved they can do it well inside the one band where their existing playbook still applies.

That said, $250,000 is a starting ceiling, not a permanent one. Consumer lenders have a track record of raising loan caps once a segment proves out; it’s a standard scaling pattern, not a hypothetical. In this case, if SoFi extends its range upward, it will need to prove its data edge works on messier, harder to reach businesses.

But in the meantime, regional banks definitely should not assume that the ceiling holds still while they decide whether to respond.

The risk hiding within a 24-hour “yes”

Twenty-four hour funding is a genuinely strong differentiator. It’s also, on its own, an excellent way to attract exactly the borrowers everyone else already turned down.

Fast approval without proportional underwriting depth isn’t a competitive edge, but the adverse selection wearing a better interface. The industry has real, recent evidence of what that looks like when it goes wrong.

Regulatory filings from The Bancorp, a major bank partner to fintech lenders, showed loan losses tied to its fast, consumer-adjacent fintech credit programs climbing sharply over the course of 2025, representing a useful signal of how quickly speed-first lending can generate losses when the underlying data depth doesn’t keep pace with origination volume.

It’s the same pattern the industry has seen before, going back to the first wave of fast online small business lenders like OnDeck and Kabbage – both of which built real businesses on speed before running into the limits of underwriting without enough depth behind it.

Again, SoFi’s version of speed is different in one important respect: it’s backed by years of transaction data on its own members, not just a faster application form bolted onto a thin credit file.

And while that’s a meaningfully stronger foundation that the first wave of fast lenders had, it also means the lesson for regional banks isn’t “match SoFi’s speed.” It’s that speed only works as a moat when it’s built on top of data depth the lender has actually earned the right to use.

Most regional banks already have that asset sitting on their own core systems, unused.

The uncomfortable part for regional banks

SoFi picked a loan segment where its consumer-lending model genuinely transfers, built the product on top of a member relationship it already had years of visibility into, and shipped fast decisioning on top of both.

That’s a defensible position, not a reckless one. And it’s also a reasonable bet that SoFi’s small business book performs fine.

The reason regional banks should be paying closer attention isn’t that they’re about to be out-competed on price or speed across small business lending broadly; above that $250,000 ceiling, the consumer-lending playbook stops transferring, and SoFi’s edge narrows considerably.

Rather, it’s that SoFi demonstrated, publicly and at scale, what becomes possible when a lender actually uses the transaction data it already holds on people it already knows. Regional and community banks, on the other hand, hold the equivalent asset on their own small business depositors right now.

The uncomfortable question this launch puts in front of them isn’t whether to compete with SoFi. It’s why they aren’t already lending the way SoFi just did.

Luca Terragni is the co-founder and chief revenue officer at Prestatech, a credit intelligence platform based in Berlin, serving banks and lenders across Italy, Germany, the UK, and now expanding into the U.S.

Featured image: Fachrizal Maulana via Unsplash+

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.



