Techstars Startup Week Eje Cafetero to kick off this August

Techstars has announced its Startup Week Eje Cafetero, a week-long event designed to the further the tech ecosystem in the region, will be held this August 19th-25th.

The initiative is expected to bring in over 2,000 participants, with more than 60 sessions and 50 speakers being hosted.

The aim of Techstars Week, according to documents shared by the organizers, is to deconstruct, combine and reinvent new businesses models that promote a more open and collaborative society, while also supporting startups and better connecting them.

Startup Week is a celebration of technological entrepreneurship, and includes a 7 full days with an eye to improving the regional tech ecosystem. Its mission is to help establish an ecosystem, both public and private, of thriving startups in the Eje Cafetero region.

The event will be in held in the cities of Pereira, Manizales and Pereira.

Techstars as a whole is the acceleration program with the largest reach in the world, having held more than 7,000 versions in more than 150 countries.

The organization has been in Colombia for more than 10 years, with more than 20 editions held across the country.

Julián Arango, Organizer and facilitator of Techstars Startup Weekend, said in a statement, “This is a commitment that seeks to provide a gateway to digital-based entrepreneurship for more than 500 people from different regions of the country.”

The initiative is supported by enterprises across the country, including by the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Universidad Javeriana Cali, Universidad EAFIT, Platzi, Sura, On.Going, El Hub Ventures Studio, Wish Up Digital.

Its global sponsors include GoDaddy, Brex and Google for Startups.

This article includes a partner of an Espacio portfolio company