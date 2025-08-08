Tony Colon to keynote Articulate conference alongside industry execs, share best practices for leading in an AI-first future

At the outset of 2025, digital workflow platform ServiceNow revealed plans to hire up to 3,000 people as it prepared to break the $10 billion USD ARR barrier for the first time, maintaining revenue growth of over 20% year-over-year (YoY).

Even with its tremendous success to date, the company is not resting on its laurels, as Tony Colon, ServiceNow’s SVP of Customer Excellence prepares to keynote one of the leading AI business communication conferences this September.

Articulate Conference: The Business Communication AI Conference

The Articulate Conference 2025, spearheaded by AI communications platform Prezent, is set to take place in San Francisco on September 25th at the St. Regis hotel.

Its themes, “What skills will matter in an AI-first future” and “How can enterprises realize ROI from AI,” aim to unpack two of the most urgent questions facing modern business leaders.

“When it comes down to business communication, the question of whether or not to leverage AI is pretty much null in 2024. A 2022 survey from MIT found CIO’s ambitions limited” Rajat Mishra, CEO of Prezent and speaker at the Articulate conference, noted while in conversation with Fast Company.

Although 94% of organizations surveyed by MIT were using AI in some way, only 14% aimed for enterprise-wide use by 2025, the CEO noted.

“At this stage it’s fair to say that AI is now ubiquitous in the modern workplace, which means the question is no longer ‘when should I pull the trigger on using AI’, but ‘how can I use AI strategically”, added Mishra.

Leading in customer service in an AI-first world

Bringing years of experience in scaling customer success for leading enterprises, Tony Colon- who now leads ServiceNow’s $1 billion USD Customer Success organization- will share insights at the conference. The organization encompasses customer success, professional services, value acceleration, and the company’s training and certification divisions.

Colon has long been recognized as a prominent leader in the sector. Prior to ServiceNow, he led a team of over 2,000 engineers, designers, and researchers focused on delivering integrated digital experiences to customers and partners at Cisco.

ServiceNow is based in Santa Clara, California, and supplies a cloud computing platform for the creation and management of automated business workflows.

The importance of ROI when using AI

In today’s market, business leaders are increasingly focused on generating ROI in AI, seen in tangible results through revenue, productivity and, most importantly, true value for their customers.

To discuss this, the conference will feature dedicated sessions on Getting Real ROI from AI, bringing together seasoned executives who have led successful large-scale AI initiatives inside well-recognized industry-leading tech companies.

Beyond Deepti Juturu, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Prezent, who will moderate the discussion, panelists will include:

Alexandra Zagury – VP, Global Partner Operations & Platform Experience, Cisco;

Zack Rhoades – Chief of Staff to the President, Head of Strategy & Operations, GRAIL;

Nishit Sahay – CIO, Marvell Technology;

Elizabeth Whitson – VP, Development Operations, Gilead Sciences.

The brand behind the conference

The Artifact conference is organized by Prezent, a global enterprise-grade AI platform transforming business presentations and communication.

The technology startup, which recently secured an additional $20 million USD in funding, is powered by Astrid, a contextually intelligent AI that leverages industry-specific Specialized Presentation Models (SPMs).

Prezent’s platform enables organizations to create compelling, brand-aligned presentations while saving 90% of their time and reducing reliance on costly agencies.

The ever-expanding roster of speakers already features leaders from across industries, including Lamees Hamada, Executive Director of Product Marketing at, Amgen; Anupam Rastogi, Partner at Emergent Ventures; Don Arnette, Medical Affairs Director and Disease Area Lead at AbbVie; Mandy Ransdell, Director of Field Strategy & Operations at Novartis; Darren Tayama, VP of US Medical Affairs Oncology at Gilead Sciences; Janet Dorling, SVP of the Intercontinental Region and Global Patient Solutions at Gilead Sciences; Steven Birdsall, CRO at Alteryx; Mark Terbeek, Partner at Greycroft; Mayssa Attar, SVP and Pharmaceutical and Consumer R&D Head at Bausch & Lomb- among others. .

Attendees will have a chance to listen to sessions including ‘The AI-First Leader: Building Influence and Driving Change’, and ‘AI and the Future of Work: How Communication Bridges the Gap,’.

