University foundation claims Anthropic used patented neural network technology without authorization in a landmark Delaware patent infringement lawsuit

A patent dispute has opened a new legal challenge for Anthropic after the University of Tennessee Research Foundation sued the company in Delaware.

The nonprofit claims Anthropic used patented neural network technologies without authorization in its artificial intelligence products. Moreover, the lawsuit seeks monetary damages and a court order preventing further alleged patent infringement.

University Foundation Targets Core AI Patent Claims

The University of Tennessee Research Foundation filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on July 20.

The complaint became public on July 21 after the court unsealed the filing. Furthermore, the foundation manages intellectual property created by researchers at the University of Tennessee.

The nonprofit claims Anthropic infringed two patents covering neuroscience-inspired machine learning and artificial neural network technologies.

According to the complaint, University of Tennessee researchers developed the inventions years before commercial generative AI expanded rapidly. The foundation states it owns all rights to the patents through formal assignment agreements.

Court documents allege Anthropic made, used, sold, imported and provided products practicing the patented inventions without permission. The complaint also requests an injunction preventing future infringement of the asserted patents.

Additionally, the foundation seeks financial compensation for alleged past violations, although it does not specify an amount.

Complaint Expands Intellectual Property Dispute Beyond Copyright

The lawsuit identifies patents numbered 10,019,470 and 10,095,718 as the technologies at issue. Public reports indicate the complaint references Anthropic’s coding products and supporting software architecture.

However, the court has not determined whether those products infringe the asserted patents.

The foundation argues the patents represent significant research in machine learning, neuromorphic computing, and neuroscience-inspired computing.

The underlying work originated from the University of Tennessee’s TENNLab research group, which has focused on brain-inspired computing since 2014. Its researchers have developed several patented technologies covering spiking neural networks and related computing systems.

Anthropic rejected the allegations and stated it plans to defend the lawsuit in court. Meanwhile, the foundation maintains that the company used its patented technology without obtaining a license.

The case now introduces patent claims alongside earlier intellectual property disputes involving the company.

Delaware Case Adds Another Chapter to Anthropic’s Legal Challenges

The new lawsuit follows another major legal matter involving Anthropic’s use of intellectual property.

Earlier this week, a California federal judge approved the company’s $1.5 billion settlement resolving a class action copyright lawsuit brought by authors. That dispute focused on copyrighted books used during AI model development rather than patented technology.

Unlike the copyright litigation, the Delaware complaint centers on the technical design of machine learning systems. The foundation argues its patents protect methods used to build and operate neural network technologies.

Consequently, the case shifts attention from training materials to the engineering behind AI systems.

The lawsuit also highlights the University of Tennessee Research Foundation’s long-standing role in commercializing university research. Established in 1935, the nonprofit protects, licenses, and enforces intellectual property created by university researchers.

The Delaware court will now determine the scope of the asserted patents before addressing whether Anthropic’s technology infringes upon those claims.

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