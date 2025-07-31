Why a proactive approach to threat exposure pays dividends 

Over the past year, not only has the frequency of cyberattacks skyrocketed across all industries and regions, but the strategies employed by bad actors have become more sophisticated by the day.

Data is now a highly valuable business asset, making it a prime target and subject to numerous threats. If these attacks are successful and result in a data breach, this has huge implications for the company in associated costs and damaged reputation.

Threat intelligence promises to help organizations understand where they are exposed to threats and keep pace with emerging external threats in order to take proactive steps and adapt current security posture.s

However, the associated costs and labor hours needed to access detailed threat intelligence is a barrier to entry.

How Flare is tackling cybercrime

A recent study on the Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Threat Exposure Management, commissioned by Flare and conducted by Forrester Consulting, offers a number of important insights.

The study used a composite organization representative of interviewed customers who had experience deploying the company’s solutons.

Flare’s Threat Exposure Management SaaS solution integrates into the security program of organizations within 30 minutes, providing teams with actionable intelligence and automated remediation for threats across the clear and dark web.

By addressing threats immediately by deploying Flare, the composite organization saw a 321% return on investment (ROI) over three years, with a net present value (NPV) of $699,000, and a payback period under six months.

From customer interviews and ROI analysis, Forrester, which for more than 40 years has given global consumer business and technology leaders a better vision on what’s next, found that the organizations achieved:

25% reduced risk of data breaches, resulting in $590,000 in avoided costs related to breaches

25% efficiency gain in labor hours devoted to threat intelligence, and $167,000 in labor savings

31% reduction in licence fees compared to legacy solutions

Mitigate high-risk data exposure

The study also noted that Flare offers organizations a faster response to external threats by providing detailed, actionable intelligence and enabling more scalable security operations.

According to one customer, “The difference with Flare is the fact that their intelligence is deeper and more detailed. Being able to produce malware logs, copies of data, data leaks, and the like – it is very powerful for us to have that visibility. There are very few vendors in the space able to do what Flare does.”

Norman Menz, CEO of Flare

Said Norman Menz, CEO of Flare, “We believe this study validates what our current customers already know – that deploying Flare not only gives organizations the ability to detect and mitigate high-risk data exposure, but it also allows them to do so knowing that they will see a significant positive economic impact on their business.”

The enterprise Flare, founded in 2017, automatically scans the clear and dark web and prominent threat actor communities 24/7 to discover unknown events, prioritize risks, and deliver actionable intelligence.

The company has become leader in Threat Exposure Management, helping organizations of all sizes detect high-risk exposures.