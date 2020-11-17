Horasis Asia Meeting 2020 to bring world leaders together to discuss region’s economic recovery post-coronavirus

For the first time in its history, the annual Horasis Asia Meeting will be held virtually to safely convene hundreds of the region’s most respected government and business leaders. The summit takes place on November 30, and discussions will focus on pathways forward for Asian countries that are facing economic and social disruptions due to COVID-19.

Horasis, a Switzerland-based think tank, hosts several such economic summits every year in different regions throughout the world with the aim to find sustainable business solutions for corporations in emerging markets.

The Horasis Asia Meeting first began in 2016 and has quickly become one of the region’s most important forums to encourage dialogue between Asian leaders to make way for positive investments and growth.

This year presents a unique challenge for Asian economies trying to pick up the pieces from the coronavirus pandemic, as Asia is now suffering through its first regional recession in 60 years. Although China’s economy is expected to grow slightly this year, the economic outlooks for developing countries in South Asia paints a gloomier picture, especially those reliant on tourism.

“Horasis realizes that in these extraordinary times, embracing multilateralism is paramount to solving the most imminent global challenges,” said Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis.

“For that reason, in spite of significant global disruption this year, we’re pressing on with the Horasis Asia Meeting. Our aim is to gather the region’s key political and business leaders so we can help formulate actionable, collaborative plans to tackle the most pressing challenges.”

Overall, Asia has been remarkably prepared to fend off coronavirus surges, as most countries have kept COVID-19 cases very low compared to the West and successfully avoided a second surge.

South Korea, for example, has become a global model for handling a pandemic, as the country of 51 million has reported less than 500 deaths stemming from COVID-19.

Vietnam, Singapore, Taiwan and others have had similarly impressive results in tackling the coronavirus.

Over the course of the Horasis Asia Meeting 2020, panels and talks will focus on rebooting economic activity, how jobs in the region will look going forward, and how more sustainable development can occur in Asia in a post-coronavirus world.

There also figures to be a lot of discussion on trade opportunities in Asia after Sunday’s signing of one of the biggest free trade deals in history – the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which includes 10 Southeast Asian countries, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

While this emphasis on economic cooperation in the region will be an underlying thread in all the event discussion, other exciting topics include artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital cooperation.

Among the political figures in attendance for the Horasis Asia Meeting 2020 will be:

Fabrizio Hochschild , Under-Secretary General, Special Adviser on Preparations for the 75th United Nations Anniversary

, Under-Secretary General, Special Adviser on Preparations for the 75th United Nations Anniversary Shahriar Alam , Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh

, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh Ramon Lopez , Secretary of Trade and Industry, The Philippines

, Secretary of Trade and Industry, The Philippines Nitin Gadkari , Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, India

, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, India Johnny G. Plate , Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Indonesia

, Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Indonesia Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong SAR

Also in attendance from the private sector will be key business leaders from organizations like Nissan, Moody’s, Chaudhary Group, ClearVue Partners and more.

The Horasis Asia Meeting 2020 will be held on November 30 from 07:30 – 20:00 Singapore Time and those interested in registering to watch the event can do so by visiting: www.runtheworld.today/app/c/HorasisAsiaMeeting.