Building a more efficient, privacy-focused future with smart cities (podcast)

With an increasing number of people living in densely populated, urban areas, our cities will be forced to adapt. From transportation to sustainability, cities will need to harness technology to tackle these challenges that come with a larger population.

According to data from the UN, 55 percent of the world’s population lived in urban areas in 2018, and that is expected to increase to 68 percent by 2050.

In this episode of Brains Byte Back, we explore what these smart cities might look like, how they will function, and how they stand to change our quality of life.

To discuss this, we are joined by Jonathan Reichental, the CEO of Human Future, a global business and technology education, advisory, and investment firm. He is also the former Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the City of Palo Alto and the author of “Smart Cities for Dummies.”

Alongside Reichental, we are also joined by Sumeet Puri, the Chief Technology and Solutions Officer of Solace, a company that specializes in the smart movement of data.

We discuss what transportation will look like in an ideal smart city, how smart cities will be better equipped to deal with accidents and emergencies, and how smart cities will be better equipped to handle and monitor crime.

In addition to the above, we will also look at how drones will facilitate deliveries, how cities can be redesigned based on AI observations, and what an increased number of sensors and cameras means for our privacy.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company